AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7012
- Australia to release June employment data early Thursday.
- US data hit the dollar, the poor performance of equities limited the advance.
- AUD/USD could reach 0.7100/10 on an upward surprise in employment figures.
The AUD/USD pair is trading barely up daily basis at the end of this Wednesday, recovering from a daily low of 0.6995 on the back of broad dollar’s weakness, although with the upside limited by the poor performance of Wall Street. Another factor keeping the Aussie afloat was the sharp recovery in gold prices, with spot bouncing after nearing the 1,400.00 level to settle around $1,423.00 a troy ounce. Australia released at the beginning of the day the Westpac Leading Economic Index for June, which resulted at -0.08% vs. the previous -0.07%, with the index below trend for a sixth consecutive month.
Australia will release today its June employment data. The economy is expected to have added 10.0K new jobs in the month, after adding 42.3K positions in May. The unemployment rate is foreseen steady at 5.2%, and the same goes for the participation rate, seen unchanged at 66.0%. Beyond the headline, market players will be looking at the change in full-time jobs, as if the headline impress but only because of part-time positions, the positive effect of the report could be quickly diluted.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is technically bearish according to readings in the 4 hours chart, as the intraday advance was contained by selling interest aligned around the 20 SMA. Despite holding above a mild-bullish 100 SMA, technical indicators have resumed their declines after a modest upward correction, the Momentum unable to leave negative territory and the RSI currently at neutral levels. The employment report could trigger some action, as an upward surprise could push the pair beyond 0.7050 and trigger stops, resulting in an advance up to the 0.7100/10 region.
Support levels: 0.6995 0.6950 0.6915
Resistance levels: 0.7050 0.7095 0.7130
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance to 1.1230 region
The American currency is under selling pressure in the US session, hurt by disappointing housing data and resurgent demand for safe-havens, as trade jitters weigh on stocks.
GBP/USD turns positive daily basis, holds near yearly lows
The Pound extends its recovery against the dollar after bottoming at a fresh multi-year low of 1.2381 earlier in the day. Brexit uncertainty to keep the upside limited.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 108.00 on lower US yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below Asian session lows and fell to 108.04. As of writing it was trading at 108.05/10 with the negative tone intact.
Trade war revival hits equities
The more worrying economic environment has been showing up in European numbers for some time, but today it was US railroad CSX that provided the reason for caution.
Gold jumps to levels above $1420, could post highest close in year
Gold continued to rally and printed a fresh 6-day high at $1424 and then pulled back modestly.