AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6863
- Aussie runs despite weak Chinese trade balance figures.
- US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin commented on the US-China trade deal.
- AUD/USD intraday rally stalled a few pips below the 50% retracement of the July/August decline.
Commodity-linked currencies were among the best performers against a weakened greenback, with the AUD/USD pair advancing up to 0.6875, its highest since July 31. The Aussie advanced despite China’s August trade data released on Sunday was generally weak, triggering a downward gap at the weekly opening. The AUD/USD pair quickly recovered from a daily low of 0.6834 amid a persistent positive mood and scarce demand for the greenback. Higher crude oil prices and mild-gains among most stocks’ indexes leaned additional support.
Eyes again on China
This Tuesday, Australia will release the NAB’s Business Confidence Index for August, foreseen at -0.9% and NAB’s Business Conditions Index for August, expected at 0.5%. More relevantly, China will unveil its August inflation data and August M2 Money Supply and New Loans. In the trade war front, US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin said that the US will enter into a trade deal with China if they can get a good deal and added that they have a conceptual agreement with them on enforcement areas.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair holds on to intraday gains ahead of the Asian opening, not far from the 50% retracement of the July/August decline, a major static resistance at 0.6880. In the 4 hours chart, technical readings keep the risk skewed to the upside, as despite easing, technical indicators remain well into positive ground, with the RSI barely retreating from extreme readings and currently at 75. In the mentioned chart, the 20 SMA heads firmly higher, currently converging with the 38.2% retracement of the same monthly decline at 0.6830, an immediate support.
Support levels: 0.6830 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6880 0.6920 0.6950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1050
The American dollar is under pressure at the beginning of the week, helping EUR/USD to extend gains beyond 1.1050. Comments from US Mnuchin and German Ministry mulling for the creation of a “shadow budget” lending support.
GBP/USD holds on to gains ahead of Parliament
Better-than-anticipated UK data and hopes that MPs will turn into law their latest Brexit bill, underpin Sterling in a quiet Monday. Parliament set to vote by the end of the day. GBP/USD trading near fresh six-week highs.
USD/JPY advances above 107 supported by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the large part of the day moving sideways near the 107 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose to a daily high of 107.18.
A busy week ahead as investors await central banks moves
Risk assets received a boost last week while safe havens gave up some gains after the United States and China agreed to return to the negotiating table in early October.
Gold hits fresh two-week lows under $1,500/oz
After a pause, Gold resumed the decline, falling again below $1,500/oz. Price bottomed at $1,497 the fresh two-week low. It bounced back to the upside and as of writing is hovering around $1,500 down for the day but off lows.