Strongest trend lower

Using the VolatilityMarkets software to structure a AUD/JPY trend following trade idea.

Part 1) Introduction

VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.

In the short term AUDJPY has been accelerating lower. In the long term AUDJPY has been accelerating lower. With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with a time horizon.

Part 2) Trade idea details

2A) Trade idea graph

2b) Intraday predictions

Sell $ 153,009 USD or 1.53 lots of AUDJPY, take profit at ¥ 86.3677 level with 25.0% odds for a $ 1,710 USD gain, stop out at ¥ 87.9149 with 49.99% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss through O/N time horizon

Part 3) AUD/JPY trend analysis

AUD/JPY last price was ¥ 87.344 . The short term trend accelerating lower is stronger than the long term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the last change was lower and accelerating.

Part 4) AUD/JPY value analysis

Over the past 20 days, the AUDJPY price increased 9 days and decreased 11 days. For every up day, there were 1.22 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.28% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.8248% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -0.0648% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.0032% percent.

Part 5) AUD/JPY worst/best case scenario analysis

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for AUDJPY, is $ 0.856725 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 0.890155 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 0.879149 could trade and that $ 0.863677 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

