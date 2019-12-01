AUD/JPY technical analysis: Straightforward bullish case so long as respecting the bull-channel support

- The week ahead will determine the near term fate of the market's risk barometer.
- AUD/JPY is on the cusp of a major rebound from key technical support.
- Bulls will hunt down a 50% mean reversion or fall fate to an attack towards the 73 handle.
AUD/JPY Daily Chart
Key levels
Support: 73.05, 72.10, 70.72
Resistnace: 74.73, 75.38, 76.74
As the daily chart depicts, a bullish constrictive play is on the cards to trend-line resistance. With bulls respecting the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the painted Summer highs to YTD lows, a break of a 50% reversion of the said range opens the gateway towards a 61.8% Fibo target – noting that the said resistance has a critical confluence of the 200-day moving average.
AUD/JPY 4-hour chart
The four-hour time frame highlights a bearish risk where the price is failing to convince at the 200-moving average – thus exposing 74 the figure as a key psychosocial level.
Mixing up a little of the fundamentals complicates a technically bullish case
While technicals would favour a bullish bias, if respecting the channel's make-up, its a key week for the Aussie and fundamentals cannot be ignored, from a focus on the RBA this week, as well as economic data. We have a major highlight as being the Q3 Gross Domestic Product while traders should note that Australia’s economy only grew at 1.4% over the year to June, which was the slowest pace since 2009 – bearish AUD.
Meanwhile, a deeper technical analysis will draw us in on the more immediate picture. We have witnessed a series of bearish sessions when examining the hourly chart:
However, the price has respected the 21-hour moving average on multiple occasions giving rise to a near term bullish bias towards a 74.30 resistance target and tripple-top scenario within the latest ascending channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
When is China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect the AUD/USD?
An upbeat print of Caixin Manufacturing PMI, backed by the positive official data, could keep the Aussie traders happy for the time being. However, fresh doubts over the phase-one trade deal between the United States (US) and China could gain additional strength to drag the AUD/USD pair towards mid-October low.
USD/JPY clocks fresh half-yearly tops near 109.70
USD/JPY caught a fresh bid-wave last hour, now flirting with fresh six-month highs near 109.70 in a quick 15-pips jump. The bulls cheer the gains in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, as markets await fresh clues on the trade front.
US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 49.4 in November from 48.3 in October and 47.8 in September. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 49.9 from 45.5.
Gold stays below 100-day EMA despite recent trade negative headlines
Gold prices failed to sustain Friday’s upside break of 100-day EMA while taking rounds to $1,462 amid Monday’s Asian session. That said, the bullion also seems to ignore the recent trade negative news from Axios.