I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at WTI (USOil), AUDJPY, EURAUD, GBPAUD, and AUDUSD.
Yesterday we looked at all the Central Banks announcing Interest Rates this week, and the consensus was “No increase” in Australia.
This is what happens when analysts get it wrong and the RBA did, in fact, raise rates.
As well, yesterday, we looked at how to trade big moves against the trend.
Here we have GBPAUD where price action broke the neckline on this head and shoulders pattern and is falling toward this lower trend line.
As well the Stochastic Oscillator is oversold.
Another option would be EURAUD where we have a similar technical setup, but we have an ECB Interest Rate decision on Thursday, where we expect a rate hike and a stronger EUR.
AUDJPY is less certain as we have the classic strong vs weak battle but we still might see price action going higher to this key level at 93 yen.
We are still in an uptrend and the Stochastic Oscillator still may go higher as well.
If you are a Fibonacci fan, you will see this level of resistance at 50%.
We are still monitoring this Falling Wedge on WTI and we note that price is at $75.80 where price action jumped this gap.
We also note the significance of the Fibonacci levels, including the gap, subsequent resistance, the current price, and this current level of support at 50%.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0950 after ECB BLS, EU inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell toward 1.0950 after the ECB's Bank Lending Survey unveiled the negative impact of high interest rates on financing conditions. Meanwhile, annual core HICP in the Eurozone edged lower to 5.6% in April from 5.7%.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2500 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its traction and dropped below 1.2500 in the European session on Tuesday. Following a consolidation phase in the Asian session, the US Dollar continues to gather strength and weighs on the pair. Eyes on US JOLTS Job Openings data.
Gold recovers toward $1,990 as US yields turn south
Gold price has gained traction and advanced toward $1,990 in the European session on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day following Monday's rally, helping XAU/USD stage a rebound.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit final verdict likely on this date according to experts
The US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against payment giant Ripple is likely to end soon. Attorney John Deaton argues that a settlement between the SEC and Ripple is unlikely.
This RBA rate hike will drive Australia precipitously into recession
The RBA hiked rates against most expectations today. It is interesting that RBA acknowledged consumer spending is moderating, there is a slowing, yet chose to still raise rates again?