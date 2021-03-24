ASX200 CBA BHP FMG IRON ORE COPPER AUDUSD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: The ASX200 Wave four corrective pattern is in place and any move higher, not today but Friday will be from the banks.
ASX 200 Technical Analysis:6700 is the market support.
Trading Levels: Market Support is the Medium Level (ML65) 6500 with Resistance at Minor Level mTL8|6800
ASX200 Elliott Wave: Wave iv) Elliott Wave is still in play
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Neutral.
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
