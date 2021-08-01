ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD DXY Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
ASX 200 (XJO) Technical Analysis: Global indices are in the same intraday Elliott wave count, that is, we are looking for the top of Wave (i).
For the ASX200 the Wave (i) can be in place or one more small high, however we are looking for an abc corrective pattern back below the 7400
Australian Stocks:CBA needs to move above 100 and ANZ above 28 for long trades. Iron Ore is down 5% so expect pressure on resource stocks
Trading Levels: ASX200, Classic trading levels pattern across 7400 is helpful as the next long trade set up
ASX200 Elliott Wave:(ii) of v) of 5 of (3)
ASX200 Trading Strategy:Buy Wave (ii) correction, see video
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Portrays bearish set-up on D1 below 1.1900
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1870 amid a quiet start to the week’s Asian session trading on Monday. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend on Friday, posting the bearish spinning top candlestick.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for 200-SMA retest
GBP/USD begins the trading week on lower ground near 1.3900. The cable pair broke a short-term rising channel during the late Friday and teased bears amid a downward sloping Momentum line. The selling currently aims to retest the 200-SMA support near 1.3835, a break of which could highlight the 1.3770 area comprising multiple levels marked last week.
EUR/USD: Portrays bearish set-up on D1 below 1.1900
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1870 amid a quiet start to the week’s Asian session trading on Monday. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend on Friday, posting the bearish spinning top candlestick.
Shiba gets listed on eToro as demand for SHIB skyrockets
Leading investment platform eToro has been adding cryptocurrency assets on popular demand from users. The Dogecoin killer recently amassed 600,000 holders despite range-bound price action.
Challenging week ahead
Three macro considerations are shaping the investment climate: the evolution of the virus and the response, the timeframe of the Fed's tapering, and China's broad regulatory crackdown. Beijing's new policy initiatives are broader and quicker than generally anticipated.