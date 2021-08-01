ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD DXY Technical Analysis Elliott Wave

ASX 200 (XJO) Technical Analysis: Global indices are in the same intraday Elliott wave count, that is, we are looking for the top of Wave (i).

For the ASX200 the Wave (i) can be in place or one more small high, however we are looking for an abc corrective pattern back below the 7400

Australian Stocks:CBA needs to move above 100 and ANZ above 28 for long trades. Iron Ore is down 5% so expect pressure on resource stocks

Trading Levels: ASX200, Classic trading levels pattern across 7400 is helpful as the next long trade set up

ASX200 Elliott Wave:(ii) of v) of 5 of (3)

ASX200 Trading Strategy:Buy Wave (ii) correction, see video

Peter Mathers - TradingLounge