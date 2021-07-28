ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD DXY Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
ASX 200 (XJO) Technical Analysis: Most global indices are in the same intraday Elliott wave count, that is, we are looking for the top of Wave (i).
For the ASX200 the Wave (i) can be in place or one more small high, however we are looking for an abc corrective pattern back below the 7400
Trading Levels: ASX200, Classic trading levels pattern across 7400 is helpful as the next long trade set up
ASX200 Elliott Wave:(ii) of v) of 5 of (3)
ASX200 Trading Strategy:Buy Wave (ii) correction, see video
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 200-SMA hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD holds onto the bounce off resistance-turned-support around 1.1845 amid a quiet post-Fed Thursday morning in Asia. In addition to the successful break of the previous resistance line, bullish MACD and ...
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3900 mark post-Powell comments, softer USD
GBP/USD continues to move higher consecutively for the past three sessions. US dollar remains persistently below 92.50 after Fed’s dovish stance. The sterling holds the ground on a remarkable drop in COVID-19 cases.
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 200-SMA hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD holds onto the bounce off resistance-turned-support around 1.1845 amid a quiet post-Fed Thursday morning in Asia. In addition to the successful break of the previous resistance line, bullish MACD and ...
Polygon solidifies stance as the altcoin king as MATIC price enters 60% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
FOMC: “Progress” made but is it enough to taper?
As widely expected, the FOMC did not make any major policy changes at today's meeting. The decisions to keep the target range for the fed funds rate unchanged as well as the pace of asset purchases was unanimously supported by all 11 voting members of the Committee.