ASX200 CBA  BHP FMG IRON ORE COPPER AUDUSD  Technical Analysis Elliott Wave

Overview: Bullish cycle in play target 7000 - 7200 which is the old high

ASX 200 Technical Analysis:6900 is the next short term target, expect a corrective pattern here then a move up to 7000

Trading Levels: Market Support is the MinorLevel 6800 with Resistance at 6900

ASX200 Elliott Wave: Wave iii of (iii) of v) 

ASX200 Trading Strategy: Risk On 

Peter Mathers - TradingLounge

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: A failure to resist above 200-DMA recalls the sellers

EUR/USD: A failure to resist above 200-DMA recalls the sellers

EUR/USD is holding the lower ground while hovering within Wednesday’s trading range in early Asian dealings, as the US dollar remains broadly in demand amid tepid close on Wall Street. Bearish RSI, USD rebound keep EUR/USD vulnerable.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears target 100-DMA near 1.3680 after two-day sell-off

GBP/USD: Bears target 100-DMA near 1.3680 after two-day sell-off

GBP/USD is nursing losses below 1.3750, as the sellers take a breather before resuming the downtrend, helped by a broad US dollar comeback and the Treasury yields. RSI stays bearish, 21-DMA to limit any recovery attempts.

GBP/USD News

Gold looks to retest $1730 as USD holds firmer with yields

Gold looks to retest $1730 as USD holds firmer with yields

Gold remains on the defensive, as the greenback holds the higher ground amid a tepid risk tone, as Treasury yields resume its uptrend on hopes of President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan making it through Congress. Technical setup favors XAU/USD bears ahead of US data, Powell.

Gold News

Bitcoin looks more bearish every day, Ripple outperforms, here's why

Bitcoin looks more bearish every day, Ripple outperforms, here's why

The recovery of the cryptocurrency market from the late-March lows lifted the complex above the $2 trillion threshold, with Bitcoin still representing over 50% despite the lackluster price action. The rebound has been more bountiful for ETH bulls and exceptionally so for XRP speculators.

Read more

S&P 500 Elliott Wave Analysis [Video]

S&P 500 Elliott Wave Analysis [Video]

Overview: Bullish cycle for SP500, Russell 2000 and NASDAQ. SPX S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave iii of (iii) of v) of 5 of (3) in progress. SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk on. (Long trades in play)

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures