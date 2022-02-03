Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD: 50-DMA probes four-day uptrend ahead of ECB
EUR/USD portrays the pre-ECB anxiety while edging higher past 1.1300 during early Thursday morning in Asia. That said, the major currency pair seesaws around 1.1305 after refreshing the weekly top to 1.1330 the previous day.
GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 200-day EMA with eyes on BOE
GBP/USD seesaws around a fortnight high near 1.3575 as traders brace for the Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision during Thursday’s Asian session. The cable pair rose during the last four consecutive days to cross the 100-day EMA and the 50-day EMA but is struggling to surpass the 200-day EMA ahead of the key event.
Gold grinds higher past $1,800 as traders brace for ECB, BOE
Gold prices tease weekly top surrounding $1,810 as markets turn cautious ahead of monetary policy meetings from ECB and BOE. The bright metal rose to a one-week high during the four-day uptrend the previous day before easing from $1,810.
Decentraland price to retest $2.50 before MANA advances further
Decentraland price action continues to be very bullish in the near term, with bulls completing a spectacular rally off the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $2.00. Bulls continued this momentum, pushing past $2.25 and $2.50, but halted shy of the $3.00 value area.
ECB vs. BoE and Impact on EUR & GBP
For currency traders, the action heats up in the next 24 hours with the European Central Bank and Bank of England monetary policy announcements on Thursday followed by U.S. and Canadian employment reports on Friday.