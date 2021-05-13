Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
EUR/USD trades in a tight band below 1.2100, US data awaited
EUR/USD is trading decisively below 1.2100 on Thursday. Solid appreciation in the US dollar after the US inflation data, keeps EUR/USD lagging below 1.2100. Although, a slight retreat in the US Treasury yields buoys the spot ahead of US data.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.4000, having breached Wednesday's low. US CPI surprises won over upbeat UK data dump. Brexit jitters over NI extends, UK PM Johson and scientists warn for covid variant. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
Gold tracks downbeat US Treasury yields to south of $1,840
Gold retreats towards $1,800 ahead of Thursday’s European session, as the market sentiment dwindles following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI)-led debacle. Geopolitical woes, US data can entertain gold traders amid a light calendar.
XLM Price remains indecisive after massive market crash
XLM price seems to have stopped the bleeding as buyers undid 15% of the sell-off. If Stellar slices through the supply barrier that extends from $0.627 to $0.660, it will signal the start of an upswing.
Apple Inc stock forecast and key chart levels
AAPL shares continue to struggle after blowout earnings. Apple suffering as the tech sector turns bearish. AAPL shares have not had the reaction many would expect to a truly stellar earnings release.