TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

XAU/USD: Has Gold gone too far? – ING

XAU/USD: Has Gold gone too far? – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Gold drew attention during LME Week, with prices up by around 60% this year. The rally has been driven by uncertainties over global trade, heightened geopolitical tensions, US fiscal stability and the Fed’s independence. The start of the Fed’s easing cycle also boosted Gold, which doesn’t pay any interest. The rally has been driven by physical buying, with central banks and private investors accumulating Gold at record volumes, ING's commodity expert Ewa Manthey notes.

Gold tumbles after record-breaking rally

"But after a weeks-long rally that saw the precious metal hitting successive record highs, Gold slid the most in 12 years this week. This signalled that some momentum might have been stretched. Gold was dragged down by a combination of factors, including profit-taking across precious metals, easing seasonal demand from Diwali, positive trade talks between China and the US, uncertainty over investor positions amid the US government shutdown, and a stronger dollar. The pullback underscores the risk that the rally might have moved ahead of underlying fundamentals."

"But despite this sharp pullback, Gold’s outlook remains constructive, underpinned by macro uncertainty and diversification demand. The shift in central banks' purchases has been structural, with the pace of buying doubling in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Central banks’ appetite for Gold is driven by concerns from countries about Russian-style sanctions on their foreign assets, as well as shifting strategies on currency reserves. The top year-to-date buyer has been the National Bank of Poland, and it just announced it aims to increase its reserves from 21% to 30%."

"ETFs have been another powerful force behind Gold’s record-breaking rally this year, with holdings surging in recent weeks. In fact, Gold ETFs have added as much Gold in September alone as central banks did during the first quarter of this year combined, according to the World Gold Council. With ETF holdings still shy of a peak hit in 2022, there could be room for further increases. The downside should be limited, supported by geopolitical concerns, sustained central bank demand and expectations of further monetary easing, although near-term volatility may persist. For now, Gold’s pullback looks like a healthy correction within a still-positive trend."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1650 post-US CPI

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1650 post-US CPI

EUR/USD advances further and revisits the area well past 1.1600 the figure on Friday, supported by a bearish tone in the US Dollar after US inflation prints disappointed estimates last month. Investors, in the meantime, continue to assess the impact of the CPI readings on the Fed’s rate path.

GBP/USD advances to 1.3360 on US CPI data

GBP/USD advances to 1.3360 on US CPI data

The British Pound gathers extra upside momentum and reverse its bearish trend on Friday, sending GBP/USD to the vicinity of the 1.3360 zone on the back of the renewed selling pressure on the Greenback following the release of US inflation figures in September.

Gold trims losses, remains above $4,000 after US inflation

Gold trims losses, remains above $4,000 after US inflation

Gold resumes its weekly correction and trades close to the $4,000 zone per troy ounce at the end of the week following US CPI data. Traders, meanwhile, continue to closely follow developments from the US-China trade front and news surrounding the US shutdown.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP build momentum amid stable retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP build momentum amid stable retail demand

Bitcoin trends higher for the second day, trading above $111,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are signaling a modest bullish trend ahead of the weekend, supported by stable retail demand.

Weekly focus – A cut in the dark

Weekly focus – A cut in the dark

The US government remains in shutdown and hence, we continue to have very little data on the state of the economy. Nevertheless, there is a widespread expectation, which we share, that the Fed will deliver a rate cut next week. 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly planning to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) backed loans, targeting institutional clients by the end of the year in what is seen as a paradigm shift in the bank’s policy.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers