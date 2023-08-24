XAG/USD Price Analysis: Silver Consolidates after Wednesday’s rally

- XAG/USD slightly retreated to $24.15 after rallying more than 3% on Wednesday.
- Jackson Hole Symposium kicked off, where Chair Powell will speak on Friday and Christine Lagarde on Saturday.
- Following strong US Jobless Claims, US yields are rising, limiting the metal’s advance.
The Silver spot price XAU/USD traded with losses on Thursday, mainly driven by a stronger USD and investors taking profits after Wednesday’s rally. The US reported strong labour market data while the annual Jackson Hole Symposium kicked off at Kansas City, where Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Friday.
The latest Jobless Claims data from the US from the second week of August underscores the labour market's resilience. The number of people filling for unemployment benefits reached 230,000, lower than the consensus estimate and the prior count of 240,000. Concurrently, the Durable Goods report for July revealed a significant softening, droping by 5%, higher than the expctations of a 4.2% decline.
Reacting to the data, the USD trades strongly on rising US yields, often seen as the cost of holding non-yielding metals. The 2-year yield rose to 5%, while the 5- and 10-year rates advanced towards 4.40% and 4.22%. In addition, a stronger USD and limits the XAG/USD advanced as the DXY index jumped to the 103.80 area.
Markets focus now shifts to Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday. As the Federal Reserve (Fed) stated, decisions will remain data-dependent so investors will pay close attention in the Fed’s Chairman stance. As for now, manufacturing and services PMIs from the US showed weakness while inflation decelerated, and the labour market still shows strength. Regarding expectations, markets still bet low odds of 35% of a 25 basis point (bps) in the November meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
XAG/USD Levels to watch
As per the daily chart analysis, the XAG/USD has a bullish technical bias for the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also exhibits a negative slope above its midline while Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays green bars. Furthermore, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs9, indicating a favourable position for the bulls in the bigger picture.
Support levels: $24.00 (20-day SMA), $23.70, $23.50
Resistance levels: $24.30, $24.50, $24.80
XAG/USD Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|24.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.32
|Daily SMA50
|23.52
|Daily SMA100
|23.99
|Daily SMA200
|23.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.36
|Previous Daily Low
|23.41
|Previous Weekly High
|23.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
