XAG/USD Price Analysis: Silver bears look to prior support in the $24.70 area

- XAG/USD is testing a critical resistance area of the daily M-formation.
- Bearish conditions yet to be confirmed on a 4-hour basis.
Silver has moved to test the daily M-formation's neckline which raises prospects of a downside extension.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next opportunity to the downside could result from current resistance.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart is testing resistance from where opportunities could arise on the lower time frames, but overall, the outlook is bullish for the long-term.
Meanwhile, the weekly and daily chart are compelling.
Weekly chart
The pair has completed a W formation and has found support.
However, on the daily chart, failures to move higher at this juncture offer a downside opportunity from an M-formation's neckline.
Daily chart
24.70 comes in as the -0.272% Fibonacci of the bullish correction which meets prior support.
This level could be targetted once the 4-hour technical environment turns bearish.
4-hour chart
MACD is still above zero in bullish territory, but with price resistance by the 21=moving average and at structure with a confluence of the 50% mean reversion level, then there is a high probability of bearish conditions developing.
Once conditions have been confirmed as bearish, a trade set up that might include a sell limit from resistance, would offer a high probability opportunity to short the market. A stop-loss above structure and a target of the -0.272% would offer in the region a 1:3 risk to reward ratio.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
