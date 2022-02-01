WTO Chief: Covid restrictions, logistics problems hit poorer countries, smaller businesses – FT

“The crunch in global supply chains will continue longer than originally thought and may persistently marginalize developing countries, said the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO),” said the Financial Times (FT) during early Tuesday in Europe.
The former World Bank second-in-command also said, “We thought the supply chain disruptions would be temporary,” while also mentioning, “We still think that, but they are taking longer to resolve than we expected — maybe by the end of this year or maybe into next year.”
Key quotes from FT
Amid concerns that smaller companies are being pushed out of trading networks because of supply chain friction, the WTO will convene a meeting of business executives, ministers and trade experts in March to discuss how to ease the persistent blockages.
In October last year Okonjo-Iweala told the FT that supply chain pressures would persist for 'several months', and in November said the problems should be 'transitory' and resolved before the end of 2022.
Demand for goods should come down, especially with the inflationary pressures and the winding down of support from pandemic-related fiscal measure.
FX reaction
The news joins the early Asian session comments from OECD to challenge antipodeans and riskier assets. However, the broad US dollar weakness defends the AUD/USD sellers of late, despite the initial drop post-RBA.
Read: AUD/USD drops towards 0.7000 as RBA tames rate-hike concerns despite ceasing QE
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1250 on softer USD, sluggish yields, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD prints three-day uptrend, picks up bids towards intraday high of late. Market’s indecision fails to recall USD bulls Fedspeak refrains from hawkish signals. German inflation, Eurozone Q4 GDP couldn’t stop bulls during the biggest daily jump since August.
GBP/USD meets critical resistance ahead of BoE
GBP/USD is at a crossroads on the charts as traders get set for the BoE. There are hawkish expectations that have been priced into sterling but the improving trend in net GBP positions has come to an abrupt halt, as analysts at Rabobank explained in a note on Tuesday.
Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area Premium
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.
XRP price eyes a 20% move as Ripple consolidates to form a base
XRP price suffered a fatal crash along with other altcoins in the crypto space on January 21. While many cryptocurrencies have recovered, Ripple seems to be devoid of volatility as it forms a base. XRP price has been testing the $0.604 barrier for roughly ten days.
ISM Manufacturing PMI January Preview: Fed policy counts on a continuing US expansion Premium
The Federal Reserve’s new anti-inflation rate policy has an unstated condition: The US must maintain a healthy expansion. Fed governors might find it difficult or impossible to raise interest rates in an economy with weak or stagnant growth.