WTI turns back on Gaza ceasefire negotiations after early rise on supply constraints

- Crude Oil sees rough action on Thursday as geopolitics weigh on price.
- Odds are increasing of a negotiated ceasefire in Gaza.
- EIA, API Crude OIl barrel counts mix, show net drawdown.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil fell back to around $74.00 per barrel on Thursday after an early spike into $79.00 as markets look for signs that global Crude Oil supply may begin to crack under rising global barrel demand. Progress on a ceasefire negotiation between Israel and Hamas being brokered in Qatar has energy prices leaning into the softer side as markets head into the Friday market session.
Crude Oil markets shrugged off a hawkish Federal Reserve on Wednesday that knocked back hopes of early rate cuts, and Crude Oil pinned into the top end after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced Thursday there would be no changes to their announced production cap reduction of 2.2 million barrels per day in 2024. OPEC is attempting to backstop rising global Crude Oil production predominately powered by record-setting production levels from the US, and energy markets rallied on the headlines that OPEC would try to exacerbate potential supply imbalances in the future by intentionally undercutting global demand for Crude Oil.
Despite OPEC’s firm dedication to Crude Oil production cuts, key member states are beginning to feel the bite of letting pumping stacks grow cold. Saudi Arabia saw its economy decline 0.9% YoY with fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declining 3.7% compared to the same time last year as declining Crude Oil activity strips out growth from underneath Saudi Arabia’s feet. Crude Oil activity accounts for nearly 42% of Saudi Arabia’s GDP.
Negotiations of a ceasefire, at least temporarily, are rumored to be nearing finalization as representatives from Israel and Hamas meet with adjudicating nations in Qatar, driving Crude Oil bids lower as the Middle East is set to see at least a short-lived reprieve from ongoing geopolitical tensions.
WTI Technical outlook
WTI Crude Oil saw a sharp decline drag US barrel bids below the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $76.00, and WTI is testing the $74.00 per barrel neighborhood at its lowest bids in a week.
US Crude Oil has declined nearly 7% from a near-term peak at $79.19, and downside momentum has WTI firming up a downside rejection from the 200-day SMA just shy of the $78.00 handle.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.12
|Today Daily Change
|-1.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.10
|Today daily open
|75.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.06
|Daily SMA50
|73.47
|Daily SMA100
|78.68
|Daily SMA200
|77.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78
|Previous Daily Low
|75.47
|Previous Weekly High
|78.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.55
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces off lows, retargets 0.6600
AUD/USD managed to rebound from fresh lows near the 0.6500 neighbourhood on the back of the strong selling pressure around the greenback, all prior to the publication of US Nonfarm Payrolls on February 2.
EUR/USD shifts the attention to 1.0900 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD regained the smile and rebounded from two-month lows following increasing weakness in the US Dollar ahead of Friday’s release of US monthly labour market report.
Gold aims to test January high at $2,079
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and rose to its highest level since early January above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south and declined toward 3.8% after mixed US data, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Ripple price breaks monthly triangle, risks 30% fall as JUP surpasses XRP in 24-hour trading volume
Solana-based decentralized exchange Jupiter (JUP) surpassed XRP in 24-hour trading volume. Ripple recorded a 45% drop to $1.006 billion, while JUP recorded a 175% increase to $1.065 billion, data on CoinMarketCap shows.
Bank of England signals cuts are coming, just not as soon as markets would like
It’s been a weak start to the month for European markets as investors weigh the messaging from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, which appears to be that rate cuts are coming, just not as soon as markets were hoping 24 hours ago, prompting some modest weakness across the board.