WTI tumbles to fresh lows near $22.80 per barrel

- WTI tumbles further to the $22.80 region.
- The barrel of WTI trades in fresh 17-year lows.
- The EIA reported a nearly 2M barrels build during last week.
Prices of the WTI keep losing ground on Wednesday and are now breaching below the $23.00 mark amidst extra downside pressure.
WTI weaker post-EIA
Prices of the barrel of the black gold debilitated further after the EIA reported a nearly 2M barrels build during last week, adding to the previous 7.7M barrels increase.
In addition, Weekly Distillate Stocks went down by 2.94M barrels during last week and Gasoline Inventories decreased by 6.180M barrels, more than doubling forecasts and adding to the previous 5M barrels drop.
Further data saw stockpiles at Cushing increasing by 0.563M barrels (from 0.704M barrels).
The increase in US crude oil supplies, albeit less than forecasted, is not helping prices, which remain depressed and close to the $23.00 mark per barrel so far.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is losing 14.69% at $22.84 and a breach of $23.31 (monthly low Apr.2002) would expose $21.62 (monthly low Mar.2002). On the upside, the next resistance lines up at $36.28 (high Mar.11) seconded by $40.00 (round level) and then $41.58 (21-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD reach multi-decade lows sub-1800
Brutal movements across the board, with market players running blindly to buy the greenback. GBP/USD breaks below 1.1800. Scotland and Wales announced schools closed starting Friday
EUR/USD pierces 1.0900 amid coronavirus crisis
EUR/USD is breaking through the 1.0900 level as the safe-haven dollar is in demand amid fears of a severe global recession due to coronavirus. Global stocks are falling.
WTI drops to 17-year lows in sub-$24.00/bbl levels
Prices of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil are extending the downside to the area below the $24.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.
Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections? His approval rating is already falling, market implications
President Donald Trump has been criticized for his approach to coronavirus. The president's approval rating is eroding while disapproval is edging higher. Markets may react to Trump's falling chances of being reelected.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.