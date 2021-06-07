WTI trims gains below $70 amid lower Asian imports, USD rebound

WTI loses part of its previous week’s gain on Monday.

Oil alleviates gains amid Asia's lower crude oil imports

US dollar rebound weighs on crude oil prices.

Crude oil retreats from the higher level and trades with negative bias on Monday in the European trading hours. The pair refreshed multi-year highs in the previous week after OPEC+ decided to cut the supply ease in May.

At the time of writing, WTI trades at 69.02, down 0.88% for the day.

As per Reuters, the world’s most important oil-importing region, Asia is showing some signs of weaker physical demand with lower cargo arrivals in May. The major reason remains the covid-19 resurgence in most of the South Asian countries, which depresses fuel demand in the continent.

India, the world’s third-largest importer of crude oil, is struggling with the new coronavirus strain named ‘delta’ by WHO. The strain is considered to be highly transmissible and with serious health concerns. The weaker demand in the country puts dents on crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, Malaysia and Japan already extended their lockdown till late June. The latest addition is the extension of the level 3 restriction in Taiwan until June 28.

The rebound in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which regained its strength on Monday, puts pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.

In the previous week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a decline of crude oil inventories of 5.1million barrels in the week to May 28. The lower reading boosted oil prices.

Now, investors' eyes are on the outcome of this week’s talk between the US and Iran over a nuclear deal that is expected to boost crude supplies. If that happens, then it could dampen the sentiment surrounding crude oil prices on increased supply.

WTI additional levels

WTI Overview Today last price 69.06 Today Daily Change -0.19 Today Daily Change % -0.27 Today daily open 69.25 Trends Daily SMA20 65.93 Daily SMA50 63.63 Daily SMA100 61.3 Daily SMA200 52.17 Levels Previous Daily High 69.61 Previous Daily Low 68.21 Previous Weekly High 69.61 Previous Weekly Low 66.31 Previous Monthly High 67.42 Previous Monthly Low 61.53 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 69.07 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 68.74 Daily Pivot Point S1 68.44 Daily Pivot Point S2 67.62 Daily Pivot Point S3 67.04 Daily Pivot Point R1 69.84 Daily Pivot Point R2 70.43 Daily Pivot Point R3 71.24



