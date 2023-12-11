WTI trades with modest gains above mid-$71.00s, lacks bullish conviction

In fact, China's General Administration of Customs reported on Friday that crude imports fell 10% from October to a four-month low in November. Furthermore, inflation data from China released over the weekend revealed that consumer prices last month recorded the fastest drop since November 2020. Adding to this, the Producer Price Index (PPI) marked the 14th straight month of decline. The data was seen as a reflection of weak consumer demand, warranting caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around Crude Oil prices . Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risks.

The strong US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data released on Friday pointed to a still resilient economy and prompted some optimism over the outlook for crude demand in the world's largest fuel consumer. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for Crude Oil prices. Investors, however, remain sceptical that the recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ will be enough to offset rising supply from countries outside the cartel and waning global demand. This, along with weak economic data from top importer China, raises concerns over fuel demand and should cap any meaningful appreciating move for the black liquid.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil prices edge higher during the Asian session on Monday and look to build on last week's modest recovery from the $69.00/barrel mark or the lowest level since June 29. The commodity currently trades just above the mid-$71.00s, up over 0.35% for the day, though lacks follow-through amid a combination of diverging forces.

