WTI trades sideways around $79.00 with eyes on PBoC policy decision

- WTI trades inside Thursday’s trading range ahead of PBoC’s interest rate decision.
- The oil demand outlook has improved as US inflation softens as expected in April.
- Fed policymakers see a one-time decline in inflation as insufficient to roll back restrictive policy stance.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, are stuck in a tight range slightly below $79.00 in Friday’s New York session. The oil price struggles for a direction as investors shift focus to the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) monetary policy decision, which will be announced on Monday.
The PBoC is expected to maintain a dovish stance on interest rates as the Chinese economy is still recovering from low consumer price inflation due to weak consumer spending. Investors should note that China is the largest importer of Oil in the world and the maintenance of expansionary policy stance by the PBoC improves its near-term outlook.
Meanwhile, the decline in the United States inflation has also improved prospects of the oil demand. The expected fall in the US inflation as indicated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for April has boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting.
However, Fed officials have not convinced that inflation is on track to return to the desired rate of 2%. On Thursday, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said the monetary policy is restrictive and is in a good place. He doesn’t see any economic indicator suggesting the need to change the stance of monetary policy now. When asked about the inflation outlook, Williams said, “In the very near term, I don't expect to get that greater confidence that we need to see on inflation progress towards a 2% goal," Reuters reported.
(This story was corrected on May 17 at 14:18 GMT to state that China is the largest importer of Oil in the world, not Canada.)
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.0
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|78.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.14
|Daily SMA50
|81.52
|Daily SMA100
|78.36
|Daily SMA200
|79.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.3
|Previous Daily Low
|77.75
|Previous Weekly High
|79.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.71
|Previous Monthly High
|87.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
