WTI trades around $71.50, recovers recent losses due to rising supply concerns

WTI gains ground due to heightening fears of supply disruptions amid rising uncertainties in the Middle East.

Israel launched strikes on southern Beirut while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was touring the region, urging for a ceasefire.

Oil prices faced challenges as EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change showed an increase of 5.474 million barrels.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price recovers its recent losses from the previous session, trading around $71.60 per barrel during Asian trading hours on Thursday. Concerns over the Middle East conflict continue to weigh on investors, heightening fears of potential supply disruptions from the region, which is helping to support crude Oil prices.

On Wednesday, Israeli strikes hit southern Beirut, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken toured the region, advocating for a ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon. Iran-backed Hezbollah intensified its attacks on Israel, deploying "precision missiles" for the first time and launching new types of drones targeting Israeli sites. Hezbollah also claimed to have struck an Israeli military factory near Tel Aviv, per Reuters.

Oil prices came under pressure due to a larger-than-expected build in US stockpiles, as imports increased and gasoline inventories unexpectedly rose. This came after refineries ramped up production following seasonal maintenance. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a crude oil stock increase of 5.474 million barrels, bringing total inventories to 426 million barrels for the week ending October 18—well above the forecasted rise of 0.7 million barrels.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar’s (USD) value against six major currencies, surged to its highest level since late July, reaching 104.57 on Wednesday. This further weakened the demand for dollar-denominated Oil.

Signs of economic resilience and rising inflation concerns have lessened the chances of a significant rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November. Higher borrowing costs could strain the US economy, the world's largest Oil consumer, potentially dampening economic activity and reducing Oil demand.