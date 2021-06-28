- WTI is consolidating in Asia as traders get set for the outcome of OPEC+.
- The market expects to see production quotas for August raised by at least half a million barrels.
At the time of writing, WTI spot is flat at $72.81 and is trading between a low of $72.68 and a high of $72.81 in the consolidation of the offer from the prior day.
WTI spot ended the US session close to the low of $72.65 at $72.75, lower by 1.65% after falling from a high of $74.42. WTI crude oil for August delivery closed down US$1.14 to US$72.9 per barrel August Brent crude, the global benchmark, was last seen down US$1.56 to US$74.62.
Traders are getting set for the OPEC+ meeting where the market expects to see production quotas for August raised by at least half a million barrels which would be expected at this stage despite the spike in the new strain of coronavirus.
The majority of the related headlines have related to Australia's most populous city, Sydney, that went into lockdown and Indonesia is also battling record-high cases. Lockdowns in Malaysia are set to be extended and Thailand has also announced new restrictions in Bangkok and other provinces.
Oil might find support on the basis that the US has carried out airstrikes on militias in Iraq and Syria that are backed by Iran which could interrupt the indirect talks between the US and Iran. Therefore, the prospects for a return of a million barrels per day of Iranian supply to the world market have stalled.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.5
|Today Daily Change
|-1.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.72
|Today daily open
|73.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.65
|Daily SMA50
|66.86
|Daily SMA100
|64.04
|Daily SMA200
|54.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.93
|Previous Daily Low
|72.64
|Previous Weekly High
|74.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.69
|Previous Monthly High
|67.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
