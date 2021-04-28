WTI to average around $60/ barrel in 2021 – BofA

Brent and WTI to average $63/bbl and $60/bbl, respectively, in 2021, analysts at Bank of America Global Research (BofA) said in their latest client note.
Key quotes
“Our supply and demand forecasts suggest a 1.3mn b/d deficit in 2021 followed by a 170k b/d surplus in 2022.”
“We forecast global demand will rebound nearly 6mn b/d YoY in 2021 after falling 8.7mn b/d in 2020.”
“During 2021-23, we forecast demand will grow by more than 9mn b/d, the fastest pace since the 1970s.”
“Non-OPEC supply should grow more than 1 mn b/d YoY in 2021 and an additional 2mn b/d in 2022.”
“We project US supply to grow less than 200k b/d in 2021 and more than 1 mn b/d in 2022 thanks in part to robust NGL volumes.”
“OPEC supplies are set to rise 800k b/d in 2021 and 2.1 mn b/d in 2022 and OPEC+ adds back supply and as Iran returns.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA on Fed day
EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range around 1.2090, firmer after the previous day’s recovery moves, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought RSI may trigger pullback from multi-day-old resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Drops towards two-week-old support line near 1.3900
GBP/USD stays pressured around the intraday low of 1.3890, down 0.12% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. 100, 200-SMA confluence can test the bears amid upbeat Momentum. Weekly resistance line guards short-term upside ahead of 1.3950 horizontal hurdle.
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA on Fed day
EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range around 1.2090, firmer after the previous day’s recovery moves, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought RSI may trigger pullback from multi-day-old resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Vaxart soars 40% to two-month highs on encouraging covid vaccine
Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) broke its two-month-long consolidative mode to the upside, rocketing nearly 37% to hit two-month highs of $9.48 on Tuesday. Vaxart teams up with a pharmaceutical giant to prepare for a flu vaccine in a post-COVID world.