WTI: Taking profits on short spread – TD Securities

The TD Securities Commodity Strategists provide a strategy on trading WTI short spread amid expectations of oversupply starting out 2020.
Key Quotes:
“We previously entered a short WTI Mar-Jun spread trade at $1.15/bbl, as we expected oversupply in the first half of 2020 to see front end spreads return to contango. In the aftermath of the US-Iran tensions, the spreads reacted aggressively in our favor as bearish US inventory stats raised demand concerns once again.
With the US-China trade deal including lofty energy purchases, and risk appetite remaining fairly strong, which offers near term optimism, we are opting to take profits on the trade at $0.63/bbl.
While we still see a significant surplus on the horizon for the first half of the year and battered refining margins globally as a cause for concern regarding crude demand, short term risk-on dynamics could lend support to the front end of the curve preventing further material weakness in the spread before the end-Feb expiry.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks weak after rejection above 1.1100
EUR/USD is sidelined near 1.1080 ahead of the London open. Single currency failed to keep gains above 1.11 on Tuesday despite upbeat German data. The sentiment is quite bearish and a deeper drop to the 100-day average could be in the offing.
GBP/USD modestly flat around 1.3050 amid Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD holds onto the recovery despite looming Brexit uncertainty and broad-based US dollar strength. EU is likely to offer a tough Brexit deal that increases the odds of harsh departure.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: Rewards of Economic patience
Bank of Canada is forecast to leave the overnight rate at 1.75% where is has been since it was increased 25 basis points on October 24th 2018. The bank makes rate policy decisions at eight fixed date meeting a year. The next is March 4th.
Gold remains under pressure around $1,551 as US dollar keeps the gains
Gold bounces off the intra-day low of $1,550.40, flashed a few minutes back, to $1,551.30 by the press time of the pre-European session on Wednesday. In doing so, the safe-haven ignores the geopolitical risks emanating from China.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.