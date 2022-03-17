WTI surpasses $100.00 as IEA renews supply shortage worries

The statement from the IEA has impacted positively for the oil prices but investors must keep in mind that the previous rally in the oil prices was banked upon the expected shortage of supply from Russia. Therefore, the impact is known to the market and the rebound in oil prices is mere a pullback and not a reversal.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said three million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and products could be shut in from next month. That loss would be far greater than an expected drop in demand of one million bpd from higher fuel prices. The headline faded the promise of the OPEC cartel, which responded positively to the urge of US President Joe Biden to pump more oil to fill the demand-supply gap.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, has rebounded sharply after hitting a low of $92.37 on Tuesday. The oil prices have increased around 9% overnight on renewed fears of supply worries due to sanctions on Russia by the Western leaders. Investors should be informed that the Russian economy attracted sanctions from the West on its invasion of Ukraine, three weeks back.

