WTI supported close to multi-year highs above $88.00 despite speculation of larger OPEC+ output hike

- Oil remains supported close to multi-year highs with WTI currently above $88.00 per barrel.
- Speculation about a larger than 400K BPD OPEC+ output hike from March hasn’t weighed on prices.
Oil prices have continued to trade close to multi-year highs and within recently established ranges on Tuesday, with front-month WTI futures undulating between lows in the $86.00s and highs in the $88.00s. At current levels just above $88.00 per barrel, WTI is trading flat on the day and is less than $1.0 below the seven-year highs printed back last Friday at $88.82. Traders were passing round/discussing a note from Goldman Sachs on Tuesday that suggested that OPEC+ could add more supply than expected at the coming meeting amid high oil prices.
OPEC+ meet later in the week to set policy and sources had previously indicated that the group would in March stick to their current policy of increasing oil production quotas by 400K barrels per day each month. However, Goldman Sachs flagged the risk that the group goes further than adding 400K additional daily barrels, saying “we view growing potential for a faster ramp-up at this meeting, given the pace of the recent rally and the likely pressure from importing nations”. They said the outcome of the meeting remained “evenly balanced” between a larger than 400K output hike versus and a continuation of the current policy.
Speculation of a larger supply increase hasn’t dented oil prices. Indeed, OPEC+’s Joint Technical Committee, who always meet the day before the OPEC+ oil ministers, just wrapped up and did not discuss a larger than 400K barrel per day output hike in March, suggesting that a larger hike is unlikely. Meanwhile, even if the group did surprise with a larger than expected output hike announcement later this week, doubts remain about the ability of smaller OPEC+ producers to meet their rising output quotas. A Reuters survey released on Tuesday showed that OPEC+ production in January was 824K barrels per day lower than allowed by the group’s output quotas.
Elsewhere, analysts continue to cite ongoing geopolitical tensions (Ukraine/Russia/NATO), a lack of progress in nuclear negotiations between Western powers and Iran about a potential easing of the latter’s oil export sanctions and robust/recovering global demand as supportive for oil prices. Looking ahead, US weekly private API oil inventory figures are released at 2130GMT and are expected to show another build.
WTI US OIl
|Overview
|Today last price
|87.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|87.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.81
|Daily SMA50
|76.38
|Daily SMA100
|77.37
|Daily SMA200
|73.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|87.61
|Previous Daily Low
|85.72
|Previous Weekly High
|88.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.71
|Previous Monthly High
|88.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|86.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|86.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|88.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|88.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases modestly after encouraging US data
The EUR/USD pair eases from its intraday peak and now trades around 1.1240, following an upbeat US January ISM Manufacturing PMI, which printed at 57.6. American stocks hesitate but maintain the green, as Treasury yields pick up.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500, retaining early gains
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3500, unaffected by the UK PM Johnson's political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points, providing additional support to the Pound.
Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.
ADA set for 20% gains
ADA bulls are set to start taking out some previous highs for the week, and traders can expect a pop higher towards $1.20 to test the new monthly pivot before hitting $1.26 as a short-term price target for this week.
Alibaba jumps higher as a Wall Street analyst weighs in
NYSE:BABA kicked off the Lunar New Year holidays in China with a glowing effort on the US markets. Shares of AliBaba soared by 9.16% and closed the trading session at $125.79.