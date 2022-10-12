- WTI is under pressure leading up to the key event of the week in US CPI.
- Energy supply risks are rising in OPEC's influential Monthly Oil Market Report.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has been on the back foot on Wednesday, losing over 1.8% on the day into the close on Wall Street. OPEC lowered its demand expectations for this year and next following the cut to production targets made last week by two-million barrels per day. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at 87.03 having travelled between a low of $86.30 and a high of $90.05.
Oil prices are a key theme this week with regard to Thursday's release of the US Consumer Price Index where core prices have likely stayed strong in September, with the series registering another large 0.5% MoM gain. ''Shelter inflation likely remained strong, though we look for used vehicle prices to retreat sharply. Importantly, gas prices likely brought additional relief for the headline series again, declining by about 5% MoM. Our MoM forecasts imply 8.2%/6.6% YoY for total/core prices,'' analysts at TD Securities explained. The data will likely be firming the Federal Reserve's determination to slow the economy through higher interest rates and heightening the recession fears that have been a bearish factor for oil.
Meanwhile, energy supply risks are rising at a fast clip and in its influential Monthly Oil Market Report, OPEC cut its 2022 demand forecast by 0.5-million barrels per day due to "the extension of China's zero-COVID-19 restrictions in some regions, economic challenges in OECD Europe. OPEC+'s cut to production targets last week comes despite opposition from the Biden Administration as the group looks to bolster high prices for oil
''The OPEC+ group's effective 1.1m bpd cut will tighten physical balances, providing a positive catalyst for both spot prices and timespreads and thereby incentivizing additional participation,'' analysts at TD Securities argued. ''This is creating a set-up for a substantial rise in prices as the US SPR releases grind to a halt, while Russian production starts to be eroded at a faster clip. While the resumption in flows from Kazakhstan provides a partial offset, oil industry strikes in Iran have reportedly spread to a major crude refinery in the southwest, further adding to supply risks. The right tail in oil prices is still fat.''
''Meanwhile, a pipeline leak is halting an estimated 200k bpd of flow from the Northern Druzhba pipeline, exacerbating the near-term tightening in balances. This leaves traders' attention placed on the demand side of the equation — a very-hard landing could still derail the recovery in energy prices, but the garden-variety recession that most economists expect is likely to see oil demand growth slow, but not decline. This could exacerbate the tightening in energy markets at a time when Chinese mobility continues to firm, as highlighted by our tracking of road traffic conditions for the top 15 cities by vehicle registrations.''
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.99
|Today Daily Change
|-1.49
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.70
|Today daily open
|87.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.14
|Daily SMA50
|87.23
|Daily SMA100
|96.52
|Daily SMA200
|97.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.36
|Previous Daily Low
|86.83
|Previous Weekly High
|92.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.32
|Previous Monthly High
|90.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|88.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|86.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidating losses below 0.6300
The AUD/USD pair extended its weekly decline to 0.6234 as the market sentiment remains sour. FOMC Meeting Minutes added little new, falling short of triggering price action. The focus now shifts to US inflation data.
EUR/USD continues to lack direction, stuck around 0.9700
EUR/USD keeps hovering around 0.9700, unable to attract speculative interest. Financial markets are all about sentiment and the US, as the country kick-started unveiling first-tier data.
Gold spikes up to $1,678 on the back of FOMC minutes
Gold futures spiked up to session highs at $1,677, with the dollar turning lower as the Minutes of September’s Fed meeting have been considered tilted to the dovish side. The metal, however, has given away gains shortly afterward, with the US dollar retracing lost ground. XAU/USD is practically back at pre-Minutes levels at the time of writing.
The slingshot is pulled back, Bitcoin ready to test $16,900?
Bitcoin trend offer mixed signals as to the direction in which BTC is headed. On-chain analysts at Jarvis Labs believe Bitcoin’s next move relies on the performance of US equities. Bitcoin could plummet and hit the downside target of $16,900 in the short-term.
US CPI Preview: Monthly core inflation is the figure to watch Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI figures on Thursday, October 13. Although the Fed uses the PCE Price Index data as its preferred gauge of inflation, market participants are likely to react more significantly to the CPI data simply because it's published two weeks before the PCE.