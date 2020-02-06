- WTI struggles to hold the bid as he OPEC talks meet a roadblock.
- Early signs of easing virus fears could imply a less prolonged demand.
The price of a barrel of oil on Thursday was struggling to maintain bid. At the time of writing and into the close, WTI is trading at $51.05 between a range of $50.26 and $52.16. Oil futures ended on a mixed note on Thursday as well while investors looked to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut production to stem off the risks of a global slowdown and demand due to the coronavirus.
OPEC hopes diminished
The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee recommended a cut to production of its members and other allies of 600,000 barrels a day, although the committee wasn't the decision-making body and the recommendation must be weighed by OPEC’s oil ministers. Also, Russia turned down the idea proposed which has put a significant dent in the prospects of there being such an accord.
"The size and time-length of the emergency curtailment would remain critical questions for energy market participants — but early signs of easing virus fears could also imply a less prolonged demand hit than initially anticipated. A large OPEC+ emergency curtailment, combined with Libyan and Iraqi disruptions could put a floor in prices,"
analysts at TD Securities explained.
WTI levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|51.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|51.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.42
|Daily SMA50
|58.1
|Daily SMA100
|56.94
|Daily SMA200
|57.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|51.96
|Previous Daily Low
|49.44
|Previous Weekly High
|54.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.05
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|50.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|49.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|48.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|47.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|52.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.76
