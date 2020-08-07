WTI struggles to keep $42.00 amid risk-off in Asia

- WTI extends the previous day’s losses from $42.79, recently bounces off the intraday low.
- US-China and Washington-Ottawa tussles join dimming hopes of US stimulus to weigh on the risk-tone.
- US dollar pullback adds burden onto the commodities ahead of the American jobs report.
WTI bounces off intraday low to trade near $42.07, down 0.10% on a day, while heading into the European open on Friday. In doing so, the black gold adds to Thursday’s losses as risk-tone sours following the US announcements of fresh punitive measures on Canada and China. The mood gained extra dullness as American Senators failed to agree over the much-awaited stimulus.
Earlier in Asia, US President Donald Trump recalled tariffs on Canadian aluminum and pushed Ottawa to retaliate with the exact time by 15:00 GMT. Following that, the Republican leader signed an executive order to raise bars for the US businesses connecting to China’s TikTok and WeChat. Such actions are considered severe for risk as global markets are combating with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and any trade negative measures will add burden during the tough time.
On the other hand, Democrats and Republicans couldn’t unveil details of jobless claims benefits nor the phase COVID-19 aid bill. The disagreement pushed Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to insist negotiations during the generally followed August vacation. President Trump, however, has already suggested using executive powers to roll out employment claim benefits soon.
Talking about the data, China’s trade balance and export figures flashed upbeat signs but soft imports seem to gain major attention. On the contrary, second-tier data from Japan and Germany print welcome numbers to provide the latest pullback in oil prices.
Looking forward, traders will keep eyes on the US employment numbers for July as early indicators have been disappointing. Also in the line will be the Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Counts, prior 180.
Technical analysis
A one-week-old support line can offer immediate rest, near $41.00, before highlighting a $40.00 threshold. Until then, the bulls can keep aiming for February month’s low near $44.00 with $43.60 acting as a nearby upside barrier.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|42.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|42.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.16
|Daily SMA50
|39.68
|Daily SMA100
|32.63
|Daily SMA200
|43.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.8
|Previous Daily Low
|41.8
|Previous Weekly High
|41.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.1
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|42.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|41.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|41.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|40.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls amid Sino-American tensions ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, down amid a risk-off mood stemming from President Trump's move against China's TikTok and WeChat. Tension is mounting ahead of the highly uncertain Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold hovers around $2,050 ahead of US jobs report
Gold has been consolidating its gains, trading closer to $2,050 after hitting a new all-time high of $2,075 earlier. Tension is mounting ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls, which could go either way.
GBP/USD retreats amid doubts about the furlough scheme, dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever. The dollar is gaining ground amid geopolitical tensions ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Forex Today: Dollar ticks up after Trump's TikTok move, all eyes on Non-Farm Payrolls
Trump's executive order against TikTok and WeChat has dampened the market mood and strengthened the dollar. Fiscal stimulus have made limited progress and investors are now focused on July NFP, which carries high uncertainty amid the resurgence of coronavirus.
WTI struggles to keep $42.00 amid risk-off in Asia
WTI extends the previous day’s losses from $42.79, recently bounces off the intraday low. US-China and Washington-Ottawa tussles join dimming hopes of US stimulus to weigh on the risk-tone.