WTI struggles around six-week high below $71.00 despite softer API stockpiles

- WTI edges higher after refreshing multi-day tops, pauses three-day uptrend.
- API inventories dropped more than previous levels during the week ended on September 10.
- Firmer USD challenges commodity buyers but Hurricane Ida keeps them hopeful.
- China data dump, EIA inventories and risk catalysts eyed for fresh impulse.
WTI seesaws around $70.50 after a three-day uptrend to early August levels amid Wednesday’s Asian session. While hurricane Ida and tropical storm Nicholas pleased oil bulls to refresh multi-day top the previous day, US dollar strength challenged the energy bulls despite price-positive private inventory data.
The weekly reading of the American Petroleum Institute (API) Crude Oil Stocks dropped below -2.882M prior to -5.437M during the week ended on September 10. News sources mark hurricanes as the major blow to the latest inventory data. “Energy companies in the US Gulf of Mexico dealt with a fresh blow from Tropical Storm Nicholas that made landfall as a hurricane early on Tuesday, almost two weeks after Hurricane Ida knocked off oil and gas production in the region,” said Reuters.
On a different page, the US Dollar Index (DXY) bounced off a one-week low to regain 92.60-65 levels following the US CPI data release for August. That said, the US CPI dropped the most since January on monthly basis to 0.3% versus 0.4% expected and 0.5% prior. The CPI ex Food & Energy also dropped below 0.3% expected and previous readings to 0.1% during August, marking the biggest fall in six months.
It’s worth noting that Iran’s readiness to back the nuclear investigations and the US-China tussles are some more catalysts challenging the black gold prices, in addition to the US dollar strength.
Moving on, the official inventories from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), prior -1.529M, will be important for the WTI crude oil prices. Before that China’s Retail Sales and Industrial Production details will join the aforementioned risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
The monthly resistance line near $71.05 guards WTI’s immediate upside but the bears remain out of the radar until the quote stay beyond the $69.30 support confluence including 50-DMA and previous resistance line from early July.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|70.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|67.55
|Daily SMA50
|69.36
|Daily SMA100
|68.82
|Daily SMA200
|62.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.72
|Previous Daily Low
|69.3
|Previous Weekly High
|69.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.41
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears pressuring critical hourly pivot
EUR/USD is resting at an hourly pivot point and the 61.8% ratio of the daily bullish impulse. A break of this level opens hourly support that could be the last defence for the 1.1750 target and daily support structure.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3800 on firmer USD, UK Inflation eyed
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800 to kick-start Wednesday’s Asian session following a volatile day that refreshed monthly high, before marking the heaviest daily fall in five weeks. UK Claimant Count Change eases lesser than expected, Unemployment Rate matches forecast. BOE hawks seek firmer inflation after mixed jobs report, risk catalysts are important too.
EUR/USD: Bears pressuring critical hourly pivot
EUR/USD is resting at an hourly pivot point and the 61.8% ratio of the daily bullish impulse. A break of this level opens hourly support that could be the last defence for the 1.1750 target and daily support structure.
Bitcoin price could jump to $51,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
Palantir Technologies: Why is the stock falling now?
Palantir shares continue to retrace after failing the resistance test. The stock had been strong after the results but ran out of fuel. PLTR heading back to support at $24.69.