WTI steadies around $95.00, sees more pain amid oil supply fix and Covid-19 cases in China

- WTI is likely to see more pain on oil supply fix, lockdown in Shenzhen, and tightening Fed’s policy.
- Western leaders have chosen to reduce dependency on Russian oil imports gradually.
- The DXY steadies around 99.00 ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Fed.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, is oscillating around $95.00 but is likely to bear more pain amid a promise of higher oil supply by the OPEC cartel and rising Covid-19 cases in China.
The promise of pumping more oil from the OPEC cartel in response to the urge from US President Joe Biden to fix the deviation in the demand-supply mechanism has brought a sell-off in the oil prices. The urge from the latter came after the US imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine forced the US to restrict the oil supply from Russia while the other Western leaders chose to reduce dependency on the Russian oil imports gradually. This has corrected the oil prices significantly after a swift move towards March 8 high at $126.51.
Meanwhile, the rising cases of Covid-19 in China have forced the Chinese administration to restrict the movement of men, materials, and machines. A lockdown has been announced in Shenzhen city to contain the epidemic of Covid-19. The restriction may pressure the imports of oil in China. It is worth noting that China is one of the largest oil importers of the world and a cut on its oil imports is more likely to drag the oil prices lower.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) is slipped marginally below 99.00 amid rising obscurity over the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed). An interest rate hike by the Fed will squeeze liquidity injection into the economy, which may reduce manufacturing activities and eventually the consumption of oil. Therefore, a confluence of multiple macro factors is hoping for further weakness in the oil prices.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|93.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|100.55
|Daily SMA50
|91.56
|Daily SMA100
|83.4
|Daily SMA200
|77.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|101.07
|Previous Daily Low
|92.37
|Previous Weekly High
|126.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.2
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|99.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
