TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

WTI slumps to near $64.00 on oversupply concerns and strong Dollar, Iran tensions limit losses

  • WTI price tumbles to near $64.00 in Friday’s early European session. 
  • Oversupply concerns and a stronger US Dollar weigh on the WTI price. 
  • Fears of a potential US military attack on Iran might cap the downside for crude oil prices.
WTI slumps to near $64.00 on oversupply concerns and strong Dollar, Iran tensions limit losses
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $64.00 during the early European trading hours on Friday. The WTI price falls after hitting its highest since late September as oversupply concerns weigh on the price. 

Crude oil global production exceeded consumption throughout 2025, leading to significant stockpile builds. This, in turn, weighs on the black gold price. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated a substantial surplus will continue through 2026, with an average oversupply of more than 3.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for the year.

Furthermore, a renewed US Dollar (USD) demand could undermine the USD-denominated commodity price. The Greenback rebounds after a report that Trump and Senate Democrats struck a deal to avoid a US government shutdown. The US Senate could vote as soon as Thursday night to approve a government funding package after Democrats reached a deal with Trump to strip out the full-year spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

On the other hand, the potential downside for the WTI might be limited after US President Donald Trump warned Iran to make a nuclear deal or face military strikes. Trump stated on Wednesday that US ships he ordered to the region were ready to fulfill their mission “with speed and violence, if necessary.” 

Iran responded with a threat to strike back against the US, Israel, and those who support them. Heightened geopolitical risk in Iran, OPEC’s fourth-largest crude oil producer at 3.2 million bpd, could boost the WTI price in the near term. 

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD weakens below 1.1900, USD remains firm

EUR/USD weakens below 1.1900, USD remains firm

EUR/USD has slipped back into its downtrend, drifting below the 1.1900 support as the US Dollar’s recovery keeps gathering traction. Indeed, the Greenback’s push higher gathered pace after President Trump named Kevin Warsh as Jerome Powell’s successor and US Producer Prices rose more than expected in December.

GBP/USD retreats further, threatens 1.3700

GBP/USD retreats further, threatens 1.3700

Selling pressure remains on the rise, dragging GBP/USD back towards three-day lows around 1.3720-1.3710 at the end of the week. Cable’s retracement reflects a firmer rebound in the Greenback as investors digest Trump’s announcement of the next Fed chair.

Gold remains offered just above $5,000

Gold remains offered just above $5,000

Gold is extending its pullback, managing to trim part of its strong losses and regain the $5,000 mark and beyond on Friday. The precious metal’s severe drop comes amid broad-based profit-taking across the commodity space, alongside a firmer US Dollar and mixed US Treasury yields.

Stellar deepens correction, slipping to 3-month low as risk-off mood persists

Stellar deepens correction, slipping to 3-month low as risk-off mood persists

Stellar continues to trade in the red, slipping below $0.20 on Friday, a level not seen since mid-October. Bearish sentiment intensifies amid falling Open Interest and negative funding rates in the derivatives market. On the technical side, weakening momentum indicators support further correction in XLM.

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft's (MSFT) post-earnings cratering on Thursday sent other indices into pullback mode despite the narrow nature of its weakness.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continued their corrections on Friday, posting weekly losses of nearly 6%, 3%, and 5%, respectively. BTC is nearing the November lows at $80,000, while ETH slips below $2,800 amid increasing downside pressure.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers