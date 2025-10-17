TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

WTI slumps to near $56.50 as Trump and Putin summit looms

  • WTI price tumbles to near $56.50 in Friday’s early European session. 
  • Trump and Putin agreed to meet in Hungary to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
  • US crude inventories rose by 3.524 million barrels last week, the EIA said.  
WTI slumps to near $56.50 as Trump and Putin summit looms
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $56.50 during the early European trading hours on Friday. The WTI remains on the defensive amid uncertainty over global energy supplies and a bigger-than-forecast crude inventory build. 

US President Donald Trump said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet in Budapest, Hungary, to discuss how to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, CNBC reported late Thursday. The call came a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with Trump at the White House, as Kyiv seeks more US support in its war against Russia.

The potential of peace talks between Trump and Putin signals a potential de-escalation of the Russia–Ukraine conflict, which drags the WTI price lower. "Concerns of tighter supplies were eased after it was announced that Trump would be meeting with Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine," said Daniel Hynes, an analyst at ANZ.

A larger-than-expected build in US crude oil inventories also weighs on the black gold. Data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday showed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending October 10 climbed by 3.524 million barrels compared to a rise of 3.715 million barrels in the previous week. Analysts estimated that stocks would increase by 120,000 barrels.

Nonetheless, the expectation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver another  quarter-point rate cut  later this month could help limit the WTI’s price losses. Traders are now pricing in nearly a 98% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate reduction in October, followed by another easing in December, which is fully priced in, according to Reuters. A Fed rate cut bet generally weakens the US Dollar (USD) and supports the USD-denominated commodity price as a softer USD makes crude cheaper for foreign buyers.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.



 

 

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays firm above 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD stays firm above 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the Euro receives support from the French government's survival of a no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, persistent US Dollar weakness also aids the pair's upside ahead of central bank talks. 

GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.3450 despite risk-off mood

GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.3450 despite risk-off mood

GBP/USD clings to mild gains near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday, underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar. However, the upside appears capped by a risk-off market profile amid renewed geopolitical and US-China trade war concerns. Focus remains on BoE and Fed speakers. 

Gold sticks to bullish tone near all-time peak amid flight to safety, Fed rate cut bets

Gold sticks to bullish tone near all-time peak amid flight to safety, Fed rate cut bets

Gold sticks to its bullish bias near the all-time peak through the early European session on Friday and remains on track to register strong gains for the ninth straight week. The global sentiment takes a hit in the wake of concerns about economic risks stemming from renewed US-China trade tensions, persistent geopolitical uncertainties, and a prolonged US government shutdown.

Ripple Labs plans to raise $1 billion to accumulate XRP

Ripple Labs plans to raise $1 billion to accumulate XRP

Ripple Labs Inc. is reportedly seeking to raise at least $1 billion through a special purpose acquisition company to expand its XRP holdings and strengthen its digital-asset treasury. The initiative comes at a time when broader crypto market sentiment remains cautious, following a recent wave of liquidations and heightened volatility.

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil has always been more than a commodity; it is a measure of power, leverage, and survival. In 2025, the global map of energy flows is being redrawn by three actors whose interests rarely align: Russia, India, and the United States.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.20 at press time on Friday, with a largely muted price movement in comparison to the broader market volatility. Amid the struggles to hold the gains made on the previous weekend, net outflows from the Pi Network’s Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) reserves signal buying dominance.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers