WTI slips toward $63.00 as IEA upgrades Oil supply growth forecast

WTI depreciated due to weakening Oil demand in the United States.

The International Energy Agency raised its forecast for global Oil supply growth in 2025.

Oil prices could rebound after Russia breaches Polish airspace and an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price edges lower after three days of losses, trading around $63.10 per barrel during the European hours on Thursday. Crude Oil prices are subdued amid weakening United States (US) demand.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that crude inventories rose by 3.9 million barrels in the previous week, against the market expectations for a draw of 1.1 million barrels, pointing to softer consumption.

On Thursday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised its forecast for global Oil supply growth in 2025, reflecting the decision to boost production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, commonly known as OPEC+. The agency also upgraded its demand outlook by 737,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 685,000 bpd.

The IEA said in its monthly oil market report, "Oil markets are being pulled in different directions by a range of forces, with the potential for supply losses stemming from new sanctions on Russia and Iran coming against a backdrop of higher OPEC+ supply and the prospect of increasingly bloated oil balances."

Oil prices could rebound amid prevailing geopolitical risks. Traders await further comments from US President Donald Trump after he questioned Russia’s alleged breach of Polish airspace, fueling expectations of stricter US energy sanctions. Trump also pressed the European Union (EU) to levy tariffs on China and India to push Moscow toward talks. Risk premiums rose further after Israel claimed to have targeted Hamas leaders in Doha, though no immediate threats to Oil infrastructure were reported.