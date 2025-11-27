WTI slips below $58.50 due to possible Ukraine-Russia ceasefire

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price loses ground after registering more than 1% gains in the previous session, trading around $58.30 per barrel during the Asian hours on Thursday. Crude Oil prices fell on reports of a potential Ukraine–Russia ceasefire, though overall trading remained thin due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.

The possible ceasefire has raised speculation that Western sanctions on Russian Oil could eventually be rolled back. Adding to this optimism, US envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow next week alongside other senior US officials for discussions with Russian leaders on a plan to end the nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine, the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

However, a senior Russian diplomat said on Wednesday that Moscow will not make major concessions on a peace plan, following a leaked recording of a call in which Witkoff appeared to advise Russian officials on how to present their case to US President Donald Trump.

Oil prices edged higher as investors sought clarity on future supply amid the ongoing Russia–Ukraine peace efforts. Still, scepticism remains over whether the talks will lead to a breakthrough anytime soon, and even if an agreement is reached, markets expect any increase in Russian shipments to take time to materialise.

Reuters reported three OPEC+ sources earlier this week, saying that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are expected to keep production levels unchanged at Sunday’s meeting. Some members of the group, which supplies about half of the world’s oil, have been increasing output since April to capture additional market share.