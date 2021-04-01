WTI set to test the recent $65 highs – TDS

Traders are focusing on a continued recovery in demand in the US, which is a much bigger driver of S-D fundamentals than any slower rate of growth in Europe due to COVID-shutterings, according to Bart Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities. The markets main attention is on today’s OPEC+ meeting.
Continued OPEC+ output cuts, rising refinery runs trumping European weakness
“The expectations that OPEC+ commitment to keeping the supply cut regime in place into May likely means that demand will outpace inventories by another 500k b/d over the next three months. This means that there will be little reason to sell in response to the European woes.”
“Considering the OPEC+ commitment to keeping markets tight suggests that there may well be room for WTI crude to test recent highs near $65/b, as we move into Q3, when demand is likely to jump by over 3 million b/d.”
“OPEC and Russia may want to test US shale's ability to increase production, with an implicit bet that they can capture both market share and extra revenue associated with the higher prices. At least for the next few months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.1700 amid resurgent USD demand
EUR/USD bears look to test 1.1700 amid renewed US dollar strength. Fresh lockdown in France and rising covid concerns in Europe pressure the euro. US President Biden’s infrastructure plan meets skepticism. Focus on US yields, PMI data.
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3750 ahead of UK/US PMI
GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3750, struggling to keep Wednesday’s recovery. The UK expats living without permanent residence will be pushed out from EU as Brexit kicks in. US President Biden’s infrastructure plan faces rejection. Bulls look for upbeat UK PMI ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Gold forms a double-bottom near $1677-76 region, March lows
Gold survived the first test of YTD lows touched on March 8 and staged a goodish rebound on Wednesday, snapping two days of the losing streak. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and might cap the upside.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.