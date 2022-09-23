- Oil prices are expected to decline further as western central banks have hiked interest rates further.
- US gasoline demand has trimmed significantly as US corporate has curtailed investments.
- OPEC+ has cut production targets by 3.58 million bps to support oil prices.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, is facing selling pressure while attempting to deliver a bullish reversal. The oil prices are hovering around $83.00 and are expected to tumble further to near $80.00. On a broader note, the black gold is displaying a vulnerable performance for the past three weeks after surrendering the psychological support of $90.00.
A lot of resisting global catalysts have brought an intense sell-off in oil prices. Starting from the hawkish stance by western central banks on their interest rates where the agenda of bringing price stability is sacrificing the extent of economic activities. A decline in economic activities as corporate is not investing due to the unavailability of cheap money a desk. Also, the postponement of expansion plans has trimmed demand forecasts. Eventually, the demand for oil is falling sharply.
The demand for oil in the mighty US economy is falling vigorously. US gasoline demand has slipped sharply by 8.5 million barrels per day over the past four weeks. This has been the outcome of accelerating price pressures, which have forced households to stick with essentials only.
Meanwhile, an unchanged policy announcement from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) dented the sentiment toward oil prices. As overall demand is not picking up in China and price pressures are strictly lower, a rate cut was expected. However, a neutral stance adopted by the PBOC weakened the oil bulls.
On the supply front, OPEC+ has trimmed the overall production by 3.58 million barrels per day, which accounts for 3.5% of global demand. Despite a decline in global supply, oil inventories are building, which strengthens the signs of recession ahead.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|83.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.84
|Daily SMA50
|90.49
|Daily SMA100
|99.58
|Daily SMA200
|96.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.86
|Previous Daily Low
|82.3
|Previous Weekly High
|89.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.83
|Previous Monthly High
|97.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.96
