WTI seems vulnerable near $77 as hawkish Fed dents demand outlook

- The Oil price sets to conclude the week on a bearish note.
- Fed officials believe that the decline in US inflation observed in April won’t be long-lasting.
- OPEC members are scheduled to meet on June 1 to discuss supply policy.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, look set to close the week on a bearish note. The Oil price has extended its losing spree for the fifth trading session on Friday. The black gold has remained under pressure for the entire week as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers maintain a hawkish guidance on interest rates despite an expected decline in the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for April.
Fed officials are uncertain about a resumption in progress in the disinflation process, given the strength in the labor market. Policymakers are clear that rate cuts will be considered only if they get greater confidence that inflation will sustainably return to the desired rate of 2%.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the May meeting indicated that a few policymakers have supported for tightening the monetary policy further to be sure that price stability will be achieved. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the majority of other policymakers said that more rate hikes are unlikely.
The Fed's hawkish outlook on interest rates is unfavorable for the Oil price. Higher interest rates reduce the flow of liquidity into the economy, which negatively influences consumer spending and factor activities and eventually impacts overall oil demand.
The next trigger for the Oil price will be the OPEC meeting scheduled for June 1, during which members will discuss the supply policy. In the last meeting on April 13, oil-rich nations made no change in the current voluntary oil output cut, which is 2.2 million barrels per day.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|76.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79
|Daily SMA50
|81.52
|Daily SMA100
|78.68
|Daily SMA200
|79.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.55
|Previous Daily Low
|76.34
|Previous Weekly High
|79.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.38
|Previous Monthly High
|87.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2700 after downbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure below 1.2700 early Friday, following a bigger-than-expected decline in the UK Retail Sales data for April. The pair remains on a corrective decline from two-month highs of 1.2761 on resurgent US Dollar demand.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is battling 1.0800 in European trading on Friday. The pair stays undermined by the recent strength in the US Dollar on strong US PMI data and hawkish Fed expectations. Mid-tier US data and Fedspeak are next on tap.
Gold eyes $2,310 support, as rising wedge remains in play
Gold price is nursing losses while flirting with two-week lows near $2,327 in the Asian session on Friday. Gold price extends its losing streak into the fourth straight day, remaining on track to book the first weekly loss in three weeks.
Why is Pepe meme coin rallying? What’s next after PEPE’s ATH? Premium
Pepe price shows signs of continuing its uptrend, but it might come after a correction. This short-term pullback could be used by sidelined buyers to accumulate PEPE for the next leg up.
US economy slowing slipping into recession, but not there yet
The recent spate of economic data continues to point to a weakening economy, but one that is not yet precipitously falling into recession. The Philly Fed Index was released late last week.