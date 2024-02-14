WTI seems to extend its gains after recovering intraday losses, hovers around $77.50

- WTI price recovered its intraday losses due to escalated fear of supply disruption from the Middle East.
- Crude oil prices faced a challenge of demand threat after the release of robust US CPI data.
- ANZ analysts worry about the OPEC’s adherence to its recent production cuts.
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged by 8.52 million barrels for the week ending on February 5.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price is on a path to resume its winning streak, trading around $77.50 per barrel during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Despite facing challenges, the price of Crude oil has recovered its intraday losses.
ANZ analysts attributed the weakening of oil prices partly to concerns about supply levels from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). According to OPEC's monthly oil market report, there are worries about the group’s adherence to its recent production cuts. Notably, only Kuwait and Algeria have implemented their share of cuts, while Iraq’s output remains well above the agreed quota.
Additionally, Crude oil prices encountered resistance after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a significant increase in US crude inventories. According to the API Weekly Crude Oil Stock report, Crude inventories surged by 8.52 million barrels for the week ending on February 5, surpassing market expectations of a 2.6-million-barrel increase.
The unexpected upside surprise in US inflation data is exerting downward pressure on oil prices, as it implies the likelihood of higher interest rates in the United States persisting for an extended period, thereby dampening demand in the market.
In January, the US headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 3.1%, surpassing the anticipated 2.9% but slightly lower than the previous rate of 3.4%. Additionally, month-over-month inflation rose by 0.3%, contrary to the expectation of maintaining the previous reading of 0.2%.
The US Core CPI (YoY) remained unchanged at 3.9%, defying market expectations of a decline to 3.7% in January. Moreover, US Core Inflation (MoM) increased by 0.4%, surpassing the expected unchanged reading of 0.3% for January.
Investors are now eagerly awaiting the release of the US Energy Information Administration's Crude Oil Stocks Change data for the week ending on February 9, with expectations of a decline in stockpiles of Crude oil and its derivatives in the United States.
WTI US OIL: important levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|77.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.22
|Daily SMA50
|73.42
|Daily SMA100
|77.32
|Daily SMA200
|77.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.12
|Previous Daily Low
|76.8
|Previous Weekly High
|77.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.46
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
