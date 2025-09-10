WTI rises as geopolitical tensions overshadow bearish US EIA data

WTI advances to $63.50, hitting a fresh weekly high as traders shift focus from bearish EIA data to escalating geopolitical risks.

EIA data showed US Crude inventories unexpectedly rose by 3.9 million barrels last week, against expectations for a 1.1M draw, following a 2.4M build the previous week.

Poland reported Russian drones violated its airspace, prompting NATO consultations under Article IV and fueling fears of a broader confrontation

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil surges on Wednesday, extending its winning streak for a third straight day as geopolitical tensions outweighed bearish US inventory data. At the time of writing, WTI is trading near $63.50 per barrel, up about 1.60% on the day after setting a fresh weekly high.

The latest US Energy Information Administration (EIA) report showed a surprise 3.9 million-barrel build in crude stocks for the week ending September 5, alongside increases of 1.5 million barrels in gasoline and 4.7 million barrels in distillates. The data briefly pressured Oil prices, reinforcing concerns that rising supply is outpacing demand. However, the downside proved short-lived as traders quickly shifted focus back to geopolitics.

Earlier on Wednesday, tensions escalated in Eastern Europe after Poland reported that Russian drones violated its airspace. Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the incident as an “act of aggression” and confirmed that Warsaw would invoke Article 4 of the NATO treaty, calling for urgent consultations with allies. The breach marked one of the most serious cross-border incidents since the Ukraine war began, underscoring the risk of a wider confrontation.

US President Donald Trump weighed in on the situation via Truth Social, posting: “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!” A White House official confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Trump and the administration are closely tracking the reports, and that the US President is expected to speak with Polish President Andrzej Nawrocki later today. The remarks have amplified market anxiety that the conflict could escalate and draw NATO into a more direct standoff with Moscow.

Speculation is also growing that Trump may soon target Russian energy exports as part of a broader push to pressure Moscow. On Tuesday, the President urged the European Union (EU) to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from China and India, both major buyers of Russian oil, in an effort to weaken Russia’s war economy.

Meanwhile, Middle East tensions also remain elevated after an Israeli strike in Qatar targeting Hamas leadership. The dual front of geopolitical risks in Eastern Europe and the Gulf is adding a risk premium in energy markets and helping WTI recover lost ground after last week’s sharp sell-off.

