WTI retreats from multi-week top, slides to $63.80-$63.75 ahead of US-China trade talks

- WTI drifts lower at the start of a new trading week, though the downside lacks bearish conviction.
- The optimism over US-China trade talks acts as a tailwind for the commodity amid a weaker USD.
- Friday’s breakout through the $63.30 barrier supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buyers.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices kick off the new week on a softer note and erode a part of Friday's strong gains to levels just above the $64.00 mark, or the highest since April 23. The commodity currently trades around the $63.80 zone, down over 0.40% for the day, though the downside seems cushioned ahead of the key US-China trade talks.
Top US officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, are set to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in London for negotiations aimed at defusing trade disputes. This fuels hopes about a possible trade deal between the world's two largest economies, which could support economic growth and increase fuel demand. Adding to this, the emergence of a fresh US Dollar (USD) could act as a tailwind for Crude Oil prices.
The initial market reaction to mostly better-than-expected US employment details turns out to be short-lived amid concerns over the worsening US fiscal situation and bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might still lower borrowing costs in 2025. This holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and turns out to be another factor that should offer some support to the USD-denominated commodity, warranting some caution before positioning for deeper losses.
Meanwhile, investors seem to have digested the OPEC+ decision for another big output hike for July on May 31, suggesting that the corrective pullback might be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited. Even from a technical perspective, Friday's sustained breakout through the $63.20-$63.30 supply zone was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and validates the positive outlook in the absence of any relevant market-moving US macro releases.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays firm above 1.1400 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD attracts some dip-buying at the start of a new week, holding firm above 1.1400 in European trading on Monday. The pair capitalizes on renewed US Dollar weakness as traders remain unnerved ahead of the much-awaited US-China trade talks. Eurozone Sentix data will be eyed in the meantime.
GBP/USD holds higher ground above 1.3550 amid US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD gains traction above 1.3550 European session on Monday, helped by a weaker US Dollar. Trade uncertainty dampens sentiment among US businesses, prompting traders to reassess the Greenback's safe-haven status, acting as a tailwind for the pair ahead of US-China trade talks.
Gold price recovers further from one-week trough amid a broadly weaker USD
Gold price attracts some dip-buying following an intraday slide to sub-$3,300 levels, and climbs to a fresh daily top during the early part of the European session on Monday. The US Dollar kicks off the new week on a weaker note and reverses a major part of the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls-inspired gains. It assists the commodity to snap a two-day losing streak.
Top 3 Crypto Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple– Weekend gains at risk amid US-China trade talks
The broader cryptocurrency market edges marginally higher on Monday as underlying weakness gradually takes effect. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple’s XRP are facing headwinds after a minor recovery over the weekend, risking a reversal similar to the flash crash on Thursday.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.