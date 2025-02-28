WTI retreats from $70 as Trump threatens additional 10% tariff on China

- The Oil price falls back from $70.00 as fresh Trump’s tariff threats have raised concerns over China’s economic growth.
- Trump announced additional 10% tariffs on China for pouring fentanyl into the US economy.
- Investors await US Trump’s meet with Ukrainian Zelenskyy on minerals deal.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, falls back to near $69.20 in European trading hours on Friday. The Oil price rebounded to near $70.00 on Thursday after recovering from a fresh two-month low around $68.30, which it posted on Wednesday.
The Oil price faces sharp selling pressure as fresh tariff threats from United States (US) President Donald Trump have escalated global growth concerns. On Thursday, Trump communicated in his tweet on Truth.Social that he is poised to impose additional 10% tariffs on China. Trump clarified that drugs pouring into the US economy through the borders of Canada and Mexico are majorly in the form of fentanyl, which is made in and supplied by China.
The imposition of additional import duties on China by the US is expected to make Chinese products less competitive in the global market. Such a scenario indicates a weak Oil demand outlook, given that China is the largest importer of Oil in the world.
President Donald Trump has also confirmed that Canada and Mexico will face 25% tariffs on March 4.
Meanwhile, growing optimism over peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine has already kept the Oil price on the back foot. Investors await Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the minerals deal on Friday. They are also expected to discuss terms for peace in Ukraine. Positive developments over peace between Russia and Ukraine would be an unfavorable scenario for the Oil price, assuming that the Eurozone and the US will revoke sanctions on Russia, which will result in an increase in seaborne oil flows into the global market.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0400 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is treading water near 1.0400 in European trading on Friday. The pair is undermined by the increased haven demand for the US Dollar amid tariff and geopolitical concerns. Upbeat German Retail Sales and Import Prices data fail to impress the Euro. German and US inflation data awaited.
US core PCE inflation expected to tick lower, still above Federal Reserve target
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis is set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for January on Friday at 13:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is projected to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis in January.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2600 as US PCE inflation data looms
GBP/USD trims losses to trade near 1.2600 in the European session on Friday. Tariff uncertainty from US President Trump weighs on the risk-sensitve Pound against the safe-haven US Dollar, despite prudent BoE commentary. All eyes remain on the US PCE inflation data.
Gold plummets near 3% from all-time high on Trump’s tariffs coming into effect
Gold is no longer considered to be a tariff safe haven for now although US yields are dropping off further. Panic hits markets with equities, cryptos, and Gold selling across the globe, while safe-haven bonds are bid.
Friday forex follies: The tariff bombshell that shook global markets
Trump confirmed that 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico are locked in for March 4 while announcing an additional 10% levy on Chinese imports — presumably stacking on top of the 10% tariff already imposed in February.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.