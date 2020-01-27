WTI retreats from 3-month lows near $52.00

- WTI moved lower and tested the $52.00 area.
- Wuhan virus keeps weighing on traders’ mood.
- API, EIA, FOMC keep events later in the week.
There is no respite for the barrel of WTI on Monday, as prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil tumbled to the $52.00 region in early trade, area last visited in early October 2019.
WTI focused on China, data
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate dropped to the boundaries of the $52.00 mark per barrel earlier on Monday amidst rising concerns on the fast-spreading coronavirus in China and its probable impact on the economic outlook of the second world oil importer.
In addition, traders’ concerns regarding an oversupplied oil market remain far from abated for the time being and are forecasted to keep hurting the sentiment and undermining any attempt of recovery in prices.
Further out, the speculative community continued to trim their long positions in the crude oil during the week ended on January 21st, taking the net longs to 5-week lows at around 520.6K contracts, as per the latest CFTC report.
On another front, driller Baker Hughes reported on Friday another uptick in the US oil rig count, this time by 4 and taking the total active oil rigs to 676.
Later in the week, the FOMC will decide on interest rates seconded by the press conference by Chief J.Powell. Still in the US, and as usual, the API and the EIA are expected to report on US crude oil supplies on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
What to look for around WTI
The outbreak of the Wuhan virus and its potential impact on Chinese growth have been heavily weighing on traders’ sentiment during the past couple of weeks, adding to the already rising concerns on the excess of crude oil supply in the markets. Supporting the later, and undermining any serious rebound, the IEA expects prices to remain capped during the first half of the year following a forecasted surplus of nearly a million bpd. On the supportive side for prices emerge the persistent supply disruptions in Libya, social unrest in Iraq and a fragile US-Iran scenario.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is retreating 2.93% at $52.57 and a break below $52.13 (2020 low Jan.27) would aim for $51.06 (monthly low Oct.3 2019) and finally $50.47 (monthly low Aug.7 2019). On the flip side, the next resistance aligns at $57.41 (200-day SMA) seconded by $58.67 (55-day SMA) and finally $59.73 (weekly high Jan.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near 2020 lows on risk-aversion, dismal German data
A worse than expected German IFO survey for January and exacerbated fears of a global outbreak of the coronavirus have sent investors in search for safety, weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.3100
The GBP/USD pair retreats after hitting 1.3105, amid scarce demand for high-yielding assets in a risk-averse environment, looming Brexit.
Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt
The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.
WTI retreats from 3-month lows near $52.00
There is no respite for the barrel of WTI on Monday, as prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil tumbled to the $52.00 region in early trade, area last visited in early October 2019.
USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety
Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, a critical Fibonacci support level.