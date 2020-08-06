WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42

- WTI weighed down by broad risk-aversion, dollar comeback.
- Rise in US refined products offset drop in crude stockpiles.
- All eyes remain on the US macro news, risk trends.
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.
At the press time, the US oil sheds 0.80% to trade at $41.85, breaking the Asian consolidation phase to the downside. The bears fought back control after the minor recovery met supply just above $42.50.
The renewed risk-off wave gripping the European markets seems to have bode ill for the higher-yielding oil, as the haven demand for the US dollar gets a lift. A stronger greenback makes the USD-denominated oil expensive in foreign currencies.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus resurgence and its ongoing negative impact on the global economic recovery, undermine the fuel demand prospects and eventually weigh on the barrel of WTI.
Additionally, oil bears cheer the rise in the US refined product inventories, which outweigh the sharp drawdown in the crude oil stockpiles. The Energy Information Administration
(EIA) data showed distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed to a 38-year high and gasoline inventories unexpectedly rose for a second week, per Reuters.
However, the further downside appears cushioned by expectations of disappointing US Jobless Claims data, which could re-ignite the dollar selling across its main peers, benefiting the US oil.
WTI technical levels to watch
“In a case where the energy benchmark manages to conquer $43.75, February month’s low near $44.00 holds the key to the further upside towards March 03 top near $48.75. Alternatively, June month’s top of $41.64 can entertain sellers during the pullback ahead of $40.00 and 50-day SMA level near $39.70. If at all the bears dominate past-$39.70, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $37.10 will be in focus,” explains Anil Panchal, FXStreet’s Analyst.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|42.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.04
|Daily SMA50
|39.52
|Daily SMA100
|32.48
|Daily SMA200
|43.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|43.62
|Previous Daily Low
|41.6
|Previous Weekly High
|41.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.1
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|42.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|41.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|40.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|45.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits a fresh record high, near $2065 region
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and shot to fresh record highs, around the $2064-65 region in the last hour.
EUR/USD trades around 1.1850 amid encouraging US jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, off the new two-year highs. US jobless claims beat estimates with 1.186 million in the week ending on July 31, Tensions toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls are rising and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after upbeat BOE decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, consolidating its gains. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates.
Bitcoin gets ready for the trip to the moon
Global markets are waiting for the new triggers, Gold is still on the rise. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside after a short period of consolidation. ETH/BTC continues the retreat from the recent high.
WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.