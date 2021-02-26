WTI remains supported above $62.00, but weighed by buoyant US dollar

- WTI is lower on the final trading day of the month amid a stronger USD, but remains support above $62.00.
- It’s been a good month for crude oil markets, mainly driven by demand outlook optimism.
A buoyant US dollar into the month-end is weighing on USD-priced crude oil markets on the final trading day of the week. On the day, front-month futures contracts for the American benchmark for sweet light crude, called West Texas Intermediary or WTI, have slipped more than $1.0 and back into the low $62.00s, though have remained supported above the $62.00 mark. At current levels around $62.25, WTI trades a little more than $1.50 off Thursday’s cycle highs of just shy of the $64.00 mark, so Friday’s selling will not be looked at as anything more than a normal technical correction.
It’s been a good month for crude oil markets; WTI is about to end the month with gains of just under 20% and Brent gains of about 18.5%. WTI outperformance versus Brent makes sense in the context of the weather disruptions to US crude oil production, which did not happen in the North Sea (where Brent is extracted and priced). Driving this month's upside has mainly been optimism surrounding the demand outlook; vaccine rollouts, economies reopening after the Winter Covid-19 spike and more expectations for another large dose of US fiscal stimulus are all driving expectations for a rapid global economic recovery (and recovery in crude oil demand).
Looking ahead, key data points out of the US economy will keep some crude oil market focus on the state of the recovering global economy, but eyes will also be on OPEC+, who convene to decide whether to increase oil output quotas from April. How much supply the cartel elects to bring back online is likely to be heavily influenced by how much of the Saudi Arabian’s temporary 1M barrel per day cut which is scheduled to end in April they decide to continue. Most think the Saudis will completely end their 1M barrel per day voluntary cut, which limits the scope to OPEC+ to increase output if the cartel wants to avoid a negative crude oil market reaction.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|62.22
|Today Daily Change
|-1.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.68
|Today daily open
|63.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.59
|Daily SMA50
|53.81
|Daily SMA100
|48.05
|Daily SMA200
|43.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|63.72
|Previous Daily Low
|62.59
|Previous Weekly High
|62.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.58
|Previous Monthly High
|53.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|63.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|63.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|62.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|62.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|63.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|64.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
