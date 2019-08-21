WTI remains firm on API inventory data, rising geopolitical tension

- WTI refrains from respecting the previous inaction as it again heads to challenge 50-DMA.
- API data showed inventory draw, the US keeps being harsh on Iran.
- EIA data will be followed for fresh impulse.
With the escalating tension concerning Iran and a surprise draw in API stockpiles, WTI takes the bids to $56.15 during early Wednesday.
In its Crude Oil Stocks report for the week ended on August 16, the American Petroleum Institute (API) says that a surprise 3.5 million barrels of decline was witnessed versus previous addition of 3.7 million barrels.
The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently said that the US will take every action consistent with its sanctions to prevent Iranian tanker from delivering Oil to Syria. Elsewhere, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as per the Australian, that Australia will join the international mission to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, contributing a navy frigate, a maritime patrol aircraft, and planning and operations personnel.
Additionally, talks of explosions in Iraq and Iran’s readiness to counter the US keep pleasing the energy buyers whereas trade uncertainty keeps an upside in check.
Looking forward, Crude Oil Stocks Change report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) for the week ended on August 16 will become the official announcement of the US oil inventories and hence will be closely observed. If the inventory levels match or slip below -1.885M forecast, energy prices can rise further.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet Analyst Ross J. Burland spots price run-up towards 50-day moving average (DMA) as a bullish signal:
The price of oil is resting up in the high end of the 55 handle in WTI while the price finally got above the 20 daily moving average and then pierced the 50-DMA into the 56 handle overnight. Bulls are back in control and there is room for an advance to the 58 handle to meet trend line resistance from here while on the downside, bears can target a drop to the 52 handle and the 61.8% Fibo at 51.70 on the wide.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Ends five-day losing streak, but bias remains bearish
EUR/USD gained 0.19% on Wednesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, however, the outlook remains bearish as the pair is trading well below the former support-turned-resistance of 1.1162 (Aug. 12 low).
GBP/USD: Teasing inverse head-and-shoulders breakout
GBP/USD is flirting with the inverse head-and-shoulders neckline resistance of 1.2165 at press time. An inverse head-and-shoulders is a bullish reversal pattern and its success rate is high when it appears after a notable sell-off.
USD/JPY: Bulls regain 106.50 amid higher S&P futures, Treasury yields
Following a temporary reversal seen on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair resumes the bullish momentum in Wednesday's Asian trading and regains the 106.50 level, tracking the gains in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Gold: Bulls cheer pullback from 10-day EMA
Following its successful bounce off 10-day exponential moving average (EMA), Gold takes the bids to $1507 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal now heads to Friday’s high around $1528 ahead of questioning the monthly top surrounding $1535.
FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets
The Fed policy that switched to neutral in Jan completed the circle last month with first decrease in the base rate in more than a decade from a 2.50% upper target to 2.25%. Markets expect a second cut at the September 18th FOMC.