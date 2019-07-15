WTI: Recovery from China data-led dip extends beyond $ 60 mark

- Risk-on wave grips Europe, aids WTI recovery from weak China GDP-led drop.
- Gains remain capped as US refineries remain operational despite Storm Bary.
- Easing Iranian geopolitical tensions and USD uptick to keep recoveries in check.
WTI (futures on Nymex) is seen enjoying good two-way price movements so far this Monday, having dipped to 59.85 on sluggish Chinese growth numbers in the Asian trades.
The bulls managed to fight back control in the European session amid a renewed risk-on wave, as reflected by higher Treasury yields and US equity futures. Further, the European equity markets are recovering the early losses.
However, the latest reports hinting towards easing geopolitical tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear commitments and a broad-based US dollar recovery raise doubts on the strength of the latest oil-price recovery.
A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran noted that Tehran is reducing its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in order to launch a diplomatic mechanism to save the nuclear deal.
Moreover, the further upside could remain capped amid no immediate supply risks, as the US refineries, in the face of Tropical Storm Barry, continued to operate despite flood threats. Meanwhile, markets continue to weigh in the slowest expansion in the Chinese economy over the last 27 years and its impact on the crude oil demand.
Focus now shifts towards the US weekly crude supply reports and fresh trade/ geopolitical developments for the next direction on the prices.
Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|60.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.68
|Daily SMA50
|57.89
|Daily SMA100
|59.39
|Daily SMA200
|57.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.8
|Previous Daily Low
|60.01
|Previous Weekly High
|60.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.37
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades a spike to 1.1285 on ECB rate cut calls
The upside attempts in the EUR/USD pair continue to get sold-off into ECB's rate cut expectations, leaving the rates in a narrow range while a pause in the recent US dollar declines further limits the gains.
GBP/USD under pressure amid Brexit worries, ahead of key UK data
The GBP/USD pair retreats from multi-day tops of 1.2581 to now trade near 1.2550, as weak UK data-led BOE rate cut bets and Brexit worries keep the pound under pressure. Focus on UK jobs and CPI data.
USD/JPY: Looks vulnerable near 107.85-80 horizontal support
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and has now retreated back below the 108.00 handle, towards the lower end of its daily trading range.
Gold in search of a firm direction, holds steady above $1410 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the first trading day of a new week.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.