- WTI attempts to recover from the bottom of the barrel.
- The supply remains tight but the uncoiling process could come underway.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was lower again overnight as recession worries continue to weigh on the black gold. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $98.11 after recovering from the lows of $95.09.
The bears moved in overnight when investors took to the sidelines in anticipation of the Federal reserve minutes and presumed hawkishness from the central bank. The pessimists are expecting that higher rates will lead to a global recession. The consensus is forcing a bid into the bond markets and sending the greenback to fresh 20-year highs.
''The minutes of the US Fed’s June meeting (where they hiked 75bps) reveal a central bank laser focussed on defending its inflation target,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''There is clearly a concern amongst the FOMC about inflation expectations becoming unanchored,'' the analysts added. ''They noted “that a significant risk… was that elevated inflation could become entrenched if the public began to question the resolve of the Committee to adjust the stance of policy as warranted”. The Fed is understandably eager to reinforce to the public that they’ve got this, and hiking 75bps (and signalling many more hikes to come) certainly reinforces the message.''
Meanwhile, for related updates in the oil market, the analysts noted that ''Kazakhstan is the latest producer to be running into issues. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which exports Kazakh crude from a key terminal on the Black Sea, was ordered to halt loadings for 30 days due to a violation of a spill-prevention plan''.
Supply remains tight and little progress has been made toward solving structural supply challenges. Analysts at TD Securities argued that ''even a slow rate of demand growth can endanger energy supply. In this context, Brent crude and distillates prices are also exhibiting strong asymmetry towards upside moves in demand, which could point to an uncoiling process should commodity demand rebound.''
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.78
|Today Daily Change
|-2.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.07
|Today daily open
|97.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.35
|Daily SMA50
|109.67
|Daily SMA100
|105.67
|Daily SMA200
|92.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.54
|Previous Daily Low
|95.75
|Previous Weekly High
|112.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.12
|Previous Monthly High
|121.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
