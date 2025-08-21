WTI rebounds above $62.50 as US crude inventories fall more than expected

- WTI price recovers to near $62.80 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
- US crude inventories fell 6.014 million barrels last week, EIA noted.
- Trump said the US may provide air support to back a Ukraine deal.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $62.80 during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The WTI edges higher as US crude oil inventories fall more than expected. Traders brace for progress in talks to end the Ukraine war, with sanctions on Russian crude remaining in place for now.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a fall in crude stocks more than expected last week. This report indicated a stronger demand and lifted the WTI price. According to the EIA weekly report, crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending August 15 fell 6.014 million barrels, compared to a rise of 3.036 million barrels in the previous week. The market consensus estimated that stocks would decrease by 1.3 million barrels.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had ruled out putting US troops on the ground in Ukraine, but said the country might provide air support as part of a deal to end Russia's war in the country. On Wednesday, Russia warned the West that efforts to handle security issues in Ukraine without Moscow's involvement were a "road to nowhere," as it scrambles to work out guarantees for Kyiv's future protection.
Oil traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding the prospect of peace in Ukraine. Optimism that an agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine war seemed closer might cap the upside for the WTI price. However, any signs of escalating tensions could boost the black gold in the near term.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further weakness not ruled out
AUD/USD retreated for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, coming at shouting distance from the monthly lows near 0.6420 despite the lacklustre pullback in the US Dollar. Investors’ attention should now gyrate to the upcoming gauges of business activity as well as the Jackson Hole Symposium.
USD/JPY consolidates but falls below 50-day SMA
USD/JPY prints back-to-back bearish days during the week, down 0.17% on Wednesday as the Greenback sold off on fears that the Trump administration threatens the Federal Reserve’s independence. Hawkish outcome to push USD/JPY above 148.00; otherwise, a drop below 147.00 looms.
Gold aims to recover the $3,350 area
Gold now faces some selling presure and drifts lower to the $3,340 region per troy ounce after hitting two-day highs earlier in the day. The knee-jerk in the precious metal comes in response to the recovery attempt of the Greenback, although declining US yields across the curve should limit the metal’s downside.
Bitcoin to outperform major assets with annualized returns of over 28% until 2035: Bitwise
Bitwise Asset Management projects that Bitcoin will deliver annualized returns of 28.3% over the next decade, outpacing all major asset classes, Hougan said in a note to investors on Wednesday. The firm also expects Bitcoin's volatility to decline to 32.9% over the same period, although still high compared to traditional assets.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.