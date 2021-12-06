- WTI recovers some of Friday’s losses, reclaims $67.50 amid a positive market mood.
- Saudi Arabia increased the crude-oil barrel to a median of $0.50 to different customers, and oil rose on the news.
- WTI Price Forecast: Has a downward bias, but a break above the 200-DMA paves the way towardsthe 100-DMA at $74.00.
As the New York session begins, the US crude oil benchmark, Western Texas Intermediate, also known as WTI, advances some 2.55%, is trading at $67.86 at the time of writing. A risk-on market mood turned investors toward riskier assets due to some factors. Reports of the omicron variant show that although it is highly transmissible, cases have been relatively mild. Additionally, Saudi Arabia adjusted its oil crude prices, signaling confidence in the demand outlook, despite the spread of the new coronavirus variant.
According to Bloomberg, Saudi Aramco increased its prices by $0.60 for customers in Asia, while in the US, the range is between $0.40-$0.60.
The rise in prices comes after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies (OPEC+) decided to increase crude output. The cartel agreed to add 400K of crude to global markets in January, caught investors off-guard amid the discovery of the COVID-19 omicron variant. However, the decision leaves the opportunity to adjust the production after assessing the omicron variant impact.
On the other hand, Iran’s opportunities to rejoin nuclear talks are slim. Iran wants the previous sanctions removed, saying that it violates the deal and prevents the country from gaining economic benefits. According to US officials, even Iranian allies like Russia and China were disappointed by the country’s stance.
That said, coronavirus developments, alongside Iran nuclear talks, would be the drivers for WTI’s price action.
WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the daily chart, crude oil has a downward bias, depicted by the daily moving averages (DMA’s), which reside above the spot price. Nevertheless, a significant hammer on December 2, when the market witnessed a $6 dip, rebounding to close at $67.50, would keep the black-gold prices within the $62.40-$69.00 range.
That said, in the outcome of breaking above the range, the first resistance would be the 200-DMA at $70.09. The breach of the latter would open the door for further gains. The next resistance would be December 6 at $73.11, followed by the 100-Dma at $74.01.
On the flip side, the first support would be the September 1 at $67.11, followed by the November 30 at $64.42, and then the December 2 low at $62.40
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|67.86
|Today Daily Change
|1.69
|Today Daily Change %
|2.55
|Today daily open
|66.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.42
|Daily SMA50
|78.15
|Daily SMA100
|73.68
|Daily SMA200
|69.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.06
|Previous Daily Low
|65.52
|Previous Weekly High
|72.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.34
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|67.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|63.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to regain 1.1300 in a quiet start to the week
EUR/USD trades around 1.1300 as the US dollar seesaws between gains and losses accordingly to government bond yields. US Treasury 10-year note yield now below 1.40%, pushing the greenback lower. ECB’s Lagarde pushes back reflation fears, undermines demand for the shared currency.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3250 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3250, extending the bounce flat amid the risk-on action in the European equities. Hawkish Fed expectations underpin the greenback and may cap gains amid Brexit uncertainties. Focus on Omicron updates and BOE-speak.
Gold slips back under $1780, remains a sell on rallies amid unfavourable yield environment
Spot gold has slipped back from earlier session highs near $1790 and is now under $1780 again. The yield environment is unfavourable for precious metals at the start of the week. Focus will be on US inflation data on Friday.
Renowned crypto analysts evaluate whether a bear market has started
Bitcoin price wiped October gains in the recent crash over the weekend, leading analysts to question whether the bear market has started. Bitcoin’s two-month-long bearish streak is indicative of a bear market.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?